Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Wood raises nearly $52,000 in fourth quarter for reelection

LITTLE ROCK -- Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Rhonda K. Wood has raised more than $100,000 for her 2022 reelection campaign, according to secretary of state filings Tuesday.

Woods reported raising more than $51,750 in the fourth quarter with expenditures of $11,461.97, leaving the campaign with a balance of $124,297. Tuesday was the deadline for filing campaign finance reports for state candidates.

Wood, from Conway, has served as an associate justice in Position 7 on the Supreme Court since 2015. She was elected in 2014 without an opponent.

Most of Wood's donations came from law offices around the state, but there was a poultry thread throughout the reports, including contributions from Marvin Childers, president and chief lobbyist for the Poultry Federation; Jamie Burr with Tyson Foods Environmental Services; and Mark and Todd Simmons with Simmons Poultry Farms Agriculture.

The largest individual donations of $2,900 came from Mark and Todd Simmons of Simmons Poultry Farms; Connie Whisenhunt of Whisinvest Development; and Joe Whisenhunt of Whisinvest Real Estate Professional.

POSITION 2

Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Robin F. Wynne, who has served as an associate justice in Position 2 since 2015, reported that he raised a total of $16,400 after receiving $9,650 this quarter and having no expenditures. The campaign began the quarter with $6,750.

Most of the donations received by Wynne, of Little Rock, during this filing period came from attorneys.

District Judge Chris Carnahan of Conway, the Division 1 state district judge for Faulkner and Van Buren counties, is seeking challenging Wynne for Position 2.

Carnahan reported raising $6,537 in the fourth quarter, with $1,119 in expenditures and $200 in loans, leaving his campaign with a balance of $6,975.

Carnahan only received four donations of more than $50, including contributions of $5,800 from Norma and Ray Carnahan of Little Rock.

POSITION 6

Circuit Judge Gunner DeLay, who is a former state lawmaker, prosecutor and district judge, is seeking Position 6 on the state Supreme Court, now held by Justice Karen R. Baker.

The Fort Smith judge reported raising $31,135 in the fourth quarter for his 2022 campaign. He also listed $5,549 in expenditures and $20,100 in loans in the fourth quarter, leaving his campaign with a balance of $45,685.78.

DeLay had 48 donations, with some exceeding $2,000 each. The largest donations were $2,900 each and these contributors include: Jered Medlock, an attorney; Mike Holland with Rufnex; Cliff Cabaness with CMS Asset Management Financial Investment; and Jobs and Growth political action committee.

There was no campaign financial report for Baker and she has not announced whether she is seeking another term.

Baker has served since 2011 after she filled a vacancy on the high court in a special election in 2010 and she won reelection in 2014.

The four other members of the Arkansas Supreme Court are Chief Justice Dan Kemp and Justices Shawn A. Womack, Courtney Rae Hudson and Barbara Webb.

State Supreme Court positions have staggered terms, so not all seven justices are up for reelection in the same year.

The filing period for candidates for state and federal offices in Arkansas is Feb. 22-March 1, 2022, with the primary election and nonpartisan judicial general election held May 24, according to the secretary of state's office.

Associate justices are paid $190,126 a year, while the chief justice gets $205,324 a year.