Bentonville schools releasing early Wednesday

by Dave Perozek | Today at 12:55 p.m.
Bentonville School District administration building.

The Bentonville School District will dismiss one hour early Wednesday in anticipation of poor weather, the district announced.

Bus routes will run one hour early provided roads remain clear and passable. All athletic and extracurricular practices, games and events are canceled for today, according to the district.

Founders Classical Academy, a Bentonville charter school, also is releasing early today. Founders is releasing students in grades K-6 at 1:45 p.m. and students in grades 7-12 at 2:25 p.m., according to a school email.

