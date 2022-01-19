Calendar 1-19-22

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Wednesday, Jan. 19

Announcement targets moderate income residents

Go Forward Pine Bluff will make an announcement at 1 p.m. today at the 601 S. Main St. Plaza targeting ALICE (asset limited, income constrained, yet employed) residents. This announcement will assist ALICE families while spurring social and economic growth in Jefferson County, with an emphasis on Pine Bluff. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to the conference room of the Pine Bluff/Jefferson County main library, 600 S. Main St., according to a news release. The city of Pine Bluff, Simmons Bank, Go Forward Pine Bluff, Pine Bluff Housing Authority, United Way of Southeast Arkansas, Liberty Utilities, and Relyance Bank have partnered in this announcement.

Courthouse will remain closed this week

The Jefferson County Courthouse will remain closed through Friday due to covid and will reopen on Monday, Jan. 24. The county road department will also be closed this week due to covid, according to a news release. The courthouse was closed to the public last week because of a spike in covid infections and to sanitize the facility, officials said.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Thursday, Jan. 20

Free health screening

postponed

A free community-wide health screening on Thursday has been postponed due to high covid-19 numbers and community spread, according to the Arkansas Prostate Cancer Foundation, one of the sponsors. The event has been rescheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 15 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center. Screenings will be conducted for blood pressure, glucose, A1C, cholesterol, BMI (body mass index), oxygen/pulse and HIV. A non-invasive blood test will also be done for the prostate specific antigen (PSA). Program partners include the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Arkansas Minority Health Commission, the city of Pine Bluff, and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS), according to the news release.

Beginning Saturday, Jan. 22

SEA concert group hosts performances

The Southeast Arkansas Concert Association 2021-22 season returns to live events at the University of Arkansas at Monticello (UAM) Fine Arts Center. The association will host Tuba Skinny on Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. and the Little Mermaid, the annual musical, will be held March 7-12 with 13 shows at the center. Details: https://searkconcert.org or Facebook.

ASC to host CrEATe Lab cooking series

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., to host its CrEATe Lab nutritious cooking series with eight new sessions. Students ages 10-17 will learn with Faith Anaya, owner of Little Rock cooking school Kids Cook! Class runs from 1-3 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 22, 29, Feb. 5, 12, 19, 26, March 5, 12. The cost is $35 for all eight sessions. CrEATe Lab includes hands-on cooking, gardening and shopping. For more information, contact ASC Education Programs Manager Shakeelah Rahmaan at srahmaan@asc701.org or call 870-536-3375. To register visit, asc701.org/create-lab. This event is sponsored by the Arkansas Out of School Network.