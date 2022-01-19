Capitol & Scott: Chronic Wasting Disease

Chronic Wasting Disease, a sickness that affects deer, elk and other cervids, has been found in more Arkansas counties, raising questions as to how pervasive it is in deer populations and whether it will ever become a threat to the state's lucrative hunting industry.

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette outdoor editor Bryan Hendricks talks about the origins of CWD in Arkansas and the challenges the state’s Game and Fish Commission faces with keeping track of its spread. Since it was first discovered in Arkansas in 2016, over 1,300 deer have tested positive for CWD.

