City-owned animal services building gets Planning Commission OK in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE -- The large-scale development for a new city-owned animal services facility was approved by the city Planning Commission on Tuesday.

The 7-0 approval came as part of old business.

The majority of new business had to be tabled because public notice was not published in the newspaper 15 days before the meeting, according to planning documents. Public hearings were held, but the items will be moved to the Feb. 1 Planning Commission meeting for a second public hearing and vote.

The 7,100-square-foot center will be on triangle-shaped property at the intersection of Southwest I and Southwest 41st streets. The site area is 1.39 acres and is zoned agriculture, according to planning documents.

Cost is estimated at $3.56 million. The money will come from the city's general fund, Parks and Recreation Director David Wright previously said. Construction should cost between $3.15 million and $3.25 million with the remaining money going toward furniture, fixtures and equipment, he said.

Residents will be able to adopt a pet, register a pet, get information on responsible pet ownership and volunteer at the facility, according to its website.

"This is a major checklist item we can cross of our list that brings us that much closer to beginning construction," said Ali Worley, animal services manager.

The approval keeps the building on track for an opening in early January 2023, Worley said.

Also approved in old business were large-scale plans for Dollar General at 8100 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd. and The Haven on Southeast Fourth Street. The Haven shows a three-story, mixed-use building, according to planning documents.