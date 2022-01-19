Conway puts clamps on NLR





Ashley Hutchcraft has seen her Conway Lady Wampus Cats play better than they did Tuesday night at No. 2 North Little Rock, but she didn't find much fault with her team after the way they performed when things got tight.





Huge three-pointers from Kamille Brown and Jaiden Thomas late in the fourth quarter quelled a huge run by their rivals and provided top-ranked Conway with the cushion it needed to walk out of Charging Wildcat Arena with a 76-63 victory.

Chloe Clardy had 27 points, including 15 in the first half, 7 rebounds and 7 steals for Conway (16-1, 2-0 6A-Central), which trailed for all of 45 seconds in the game but had a hard time breaking free despite leading by double digits for the majority of the final quarter. But that didn't surprise Hutchcraft.

"It's North Little Rock, and it's always gonna be tough," she said. "Hats off to them because they had a really good game plan, and they were physical with us. In the first half, our offense was stagnant, but [North Little Rock] made us play that way. They face-guarded Chloe, face-guarded Jaiden, really pressured them when they got the ball, and I thought that was effective all game.

"Another thing is that we hadn't seen each other until [Monday]. Since last week when we beat Cabot, we went five days with no interaction, no practice. That rust kind of showed a little early on."

The Conway School District was shut down from Jan. 12-14 because of the increase in covid-19 numbers, but the Lady Wampus Cats still managed to grab a 37-33 at halftime after North Little Rock (13-3, 1-1) had erased a seven-point deficit and tied the game at 31-31. Conway led 42-39 with 4:57 to go in the third quarter before two free throws from Clardy started a period-ending 15-5 run that gave it a 57-44 lead.





The Lady Charging Wildcats were far from done.

April Edwards directed a spirited rally that saw North Little Rock close within 66-59 with three minutes to go. But Brown, who had seven points in the game, nailed a three-pointer with 2:17 left in the fourth, and after a steal, Thomas followed it up with another 22-footer from the right wing.

"Those two struggled shooting all game," Hutchcraft explained. "But one of the things that I'm most proud of is that they had the confidence to take the tough, pressure shots. It pays off when you've got a senior and a junior out there going 'I haven't made one all night, but I'm about to take this one.' "

Savannah Scott, who battled foul trouble all game, finished with 10 points while Emerie Bohanon hit 3 three-pointers in the third quarter to end with nine points.

Edwards scored 18 points and Destine Duckworth followed with 16 points and eight rebounds for North Little Rock. Amauri Williams added 8 points, 11 rebounds and 3 blocks.

BOYS

NORTH LITTLE ROCK 78, CONWAY 52

No. 1 North Little Rock (14-3, 3-0 6A-Central) used a 14-2 run during a three-minute stretch in the second quarter to turn a 26-17 game into a 40-19 bulge en route to mercy-rule victory.

Nick Smith had 30 points, 8 assists and 3 steals while Kel'el Ware had 21 points, 12 rebounds and 5 blocks for the Charging Wildcats, who scored 15 of the first 18 points of the second half. Corey Washington provided 14 points, 6 rebounds and 3 blocks.

Paul Harris scored 11 points, and Traland McClure had eight points for No. 9 Conway (12-4, 2-1).









