Council's tie vote fails police-chief measure

A resolution encouraging the mayor to move quickly to appoint a permanent chief of police, sponsored by Pine Bluff City Council Member Ivan Whitfield, failed on a 4-4 vote during Tuesday's council meeting.

Whitfield, who carried the motion, as well as Steven Mays, Bruce Lockett and Glen Brown Sr. supported the resolution.

Public Safety Chairman and Council Member Glen Brown Jr. did not carry the motion because he said it is the mayor's job to hire and fire the police chief.

"I don't feel as a council member we should be trying to delegate the mayor (Shirley Washington) to do things already a part of her job description and title," said Brown. "I don't feel that's our place to do that."

Whitfield said the legislation was simply to encourage the mayor to advertise the police chief's position immediately.

Washington said she thought that every council member knew the search for a chief was suspended until a salary for the position was solidified.

"We thought that was going to be done whenever the 2022 budget was approved and finalized," said Washington. "We feel that we have our city in the good hands of our interim police chief, Chief (Lloyd) Franklin Sr.. We think that he is doing a good job."

Washington said Franklin is also aware that, once the budget is set, the search for a police chief will resume, and she stated that Franklin is "keeping a handle on things" until a permanent police chief is hired.

"With interim Franklin in place, I can't see where crime has gotten any worse than it would be if he were not in place," she said.

Council Member Lloyd Holcomb asked that the resolution be pulled until the budget is passed.

A special-called Ways and Means Committee meeting is scheduled for next week to finalize the budget and send it to the full council for approval. The proposed salary for the chief, as requested by the mayor, is $100,000. Washington has also put in her budget proposal a 15% increase for all uniformed police officers.

Lockett said the salary for a police chief wasn't in question until one candidate who was offered the position requested a 28 percent increase.

"The man knew what the salary paid. We knew what it paid when we advertised for the position of the police chief," said Lockett. "I can't see how one candidate can make us feel like we were underpaying our police chief so poorly that we had to go through a self-analyzation."

In reference to the police chief's salary, Washington said that many of the applicants were from lieutenants and sergeants who were making between $100-$120,000 a year.

"We were offering something like $77,000, and that's the reason we thought we needed to make that adjustment," said Washington. "We discussed this. We needed to make an adjustment to our salary. Even with the salary we are looking at moving it up to, it still is not making us very competitive."

Brown Jr. assured the council that he was in favor of hiring a police chief but agreed the salary should be set first.

"Trying to do it now and not knowing what the salary would be would be premature," he said. "Once we pass the budget, which is in the next week or so, we'll have a set salary to advertise for."

In other city business, three ordinances were passed to close off an alley near Southeast Arkansas College and rezone certain areas as the school begins construction on its campus.

The west alley located north of the 2100 block of West 17th Avenue between Spruce and Hazel streets., will be closed.

The 2400 block of Leslie Lea Drive will be rezoned as a Residential High Rise, and 2104-2108 W. 16th Ave. will be rezoned as General Business.

A resolution authorizing the mayor to execute a contract with CDI Contractors of Little Rock to begin the lettering change on the Pine Bluff Aquatics Center was also approved.

The name will be changed to include the name of former mayor Carl A. Redus for $18,877.