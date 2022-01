Marriage Licenses

Flavio Mondragon, 25, and Noemi Delgado, 24, both of Little Rock.

Kelvin Volquez, 25, and Whitney Lockard, 21, both of Maumelle.

Christopher Williams, 31, and Christiauna Simmons, 25, both of North Little Rock.

Talmadge Hasberry, 68, and Tarneisha Burnett, 42, both of Little Rock.

Michael Adams, 43, and Samantha Street, 32, both of Little Rock.

Jim Cook, 50, and Alicia Mitchell, 48, both of Sherwood.

Garrett O'shea, 24, and Kayla Wofford, 24, both of Enid, Okla.

Hunter Goodwin, 31, and Holly Love. 28, both of Little Rock.

Matthew Myers, 30, and Abbie Deville, 29, both of Little Rock.

Taff Virden, 47, and Lacynthia Ervin-McKinley, 42, both of Woodson.

Divorces

FILED

22-121. Dwight Boyd v. Annie Boyd.

22-122. Alanah La Grow v. David La Grow.

22-126. Billtress Hanson v. Herman Hanson Sr.

22-127. Hannah Frey v. Robert Christiansen.

22-129. Norinth Ellison v. Elrette Watkins.

22-130. Steven Haverly v. Meagon Haverly.

22-131. Reginald Cooley v. Genese Obiaga.

22-133. Aubrey Huggins v. Billy Huggins.

22-135. Lauren Eldridge v. Preston Eldridge.

22-136. Cynthia Pickens v. James Pickens.

22-138. Michele Glenn v. Jesse Glenn.

GRANTED

20-3355. Teiraney Ousley v. Christopher Johnson.

21-3048. Wendy Heard v. Brian Heard.

21-3237. Samantha Herring v. Jesse Heminger.

21-3296. Jacob Peters v. Haley Peters.

21-3983. Howard Kennedy v. Martha Kennedy.

21-4092. Kyle Adkins v. Callah Mitchell.

21-4173. Mary Tillman v. Alfred Boyd.