Divers find kayaker's body in lake

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE -- The body of a kayaker who capsized Sunday on Lake DeSoto in Hot Springs Village was recovered Tuesday morning after a three-day search, Hot Springs Village Police Chief Ricky Middleton said in a news release.

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission officers and the Hot Springs Fire Department dive team recovered the body of Andrew Maestas, 22, of Clarksville, Tenn., and the Garland County coroner was called to the scene, about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday,.

"This was a very unfortunate accident," Middleton said in the news release. "Our prayers go out to the families involved."

Middleton expressed his thanks to all the responding agencies that assisted in the rescue and recovery efforts, including the Hot Springs Village police and fire departments, Garland County sheriff's office, Piney Fire Department, Jessieville Fire Department and Arkansas Game and Fish.

According to an earlier news release, Hot Springs Village police were dispatched about 12:51 p.m. Sunday to 102 Alba Lane regarding two people who had capsized in their kayaks. A female, identified as Olivia Sheffler, was rescued and transported to a local hospital while the search began for the second person, identified as Maestas.