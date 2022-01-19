Don't look up

There is something above us--way above us--flying through the sky. It's called "1994 PC1" for some reason. (One day, NASA will hire a poet.)

It's an asteroid, big enough and close enough to watch. It has a diameter of nearly 3,500 feet and probably weighs more than the Empire State Building. It's also going 45,000 mph.

It flew by Tuesday, on its way to who-knows-where. And humans tracked it, just to keep up with it. Because it could put a dent in our planet going that fast.

How far away was it?

It came within about 1.2 million miles. That's five times farther away than the moon.

In space matters, this is close.

"Near-Earth asteroid 1994 PC1 (1 km wide) is very well known and has been studied for decades," NASA tweeted. "Rest assured, 1994 PC1 will safely fly past our planet . . . ."

And if you're reading this today, NASA was right. And we can rest assured.

It will pass by Earth again. In about two centuries.

In space matters, that's soon.