Exxon's 'net zero' emissions goal 2050

HOUSTON -- Exxon Mobil, under increasing pressure from investors to address climate change, announced Tuesday that it had the "ambition" to reach zero net greenhouse gas emissions from its operations by 2050.

The oil company, the largest in the United States, still remains behind several of its major competitors in its public climate commitments.

Exxon said it had identified 150 modifications of its exploration and production practices to help reach its goals, including electrification of operations with energy from renewable sources. Initial steps will include elimination of the flaring and venting of methane, a byproduct of drilling that is a powerful greenhouse gas.

By aiming for "net zero," companies would remove more carbon than they release into the air.

"We've got a line of sight," Exxon's chief executive officer, Darren Woods, said in an interview. "By the end of this year, 90% of our assets will have road maps to reduce emissions and realize this net-zero future."

Exxon's targets include so-called Scope 1 emissions, which are produced directly by the company at its facilities, and Scope 2 emissions from the generation of power that Exxon buys, such as electricity supplied by utilities.

But the new policies stop short of including Scope 3 emissions, which result from the combustion of fuels by drivers and other customers, as well as other companies along Exxon's supply chain. The overwhelming majority of emissions linked to companies are Scope 3, and they are the hardest to control or compensate for.

Shell, the largest European oil company, has set a 2050 target for net zero emissions that includes Scope 3, which it says accounts for more than 90% of its emissions. Equinor, the Norwegian national oil company, has a similar target, as does BP, although it excluded its joint operations with Rosneft, a Russian company.

The one U.S. company that has committed to eliminating Scope 3 emissions is Occidental Petroleum -- one of Exxon's main competitors in the Permian Basin in Texas -- where it plans to pull carbon out of the air and bury it in the ground. Chevron, the second-biggest U.S. oil company, announced in October "an aspiration" of zero net emissions by 2050 from its operations, a move similar to Exxon's announcement Tuesday.

Environmentalists insist Exxon and other oil companies must embrace Scope 3 goals.

Woods said his company was making an effort to slash Scope 3 emissions by working on carbon capture and sequestration, and on advanced low-carbon fuels for aviation and other heavy transportation.

"There are opportunities as we continue to advance carbon capture," he said. "There will be opportunities to commercialize that technology and help others reduce their emissions."