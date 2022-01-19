Fayetteville School District doesn't have power to set mask mandate, lawyers argue

Motion to dismiss

A motion that can be filed by either party in a case at any time during the proceedings but is usually filed by a defendant at the beginning of a lawsuit. This type of motion may focus on the facts and allegations in the complaint and any documents that are submitted in support of the complaint. A motion to dismiss is filed when a party believes that the complaint is legally invalid, which can be based on a variety of grounds involving legal deficiencies.

Source: findlaw.com

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Fayetteville School Board was never given the authority to issue a student mask mandate, lawyers for parents who sued the School District argue in a brief opposing a motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

"The facts are fairly straightforward: the district has issued a mask mandate applicable to all students in the district for which they have no legal authority," according to the response filed by Travis Story and Gregory Payne.

Jeremy and Melissa Carter, Danna and Ronald Fields, and Julia and Louis Page sued the district in November to end its requirement students wear masks in schools.

The lawsuit contends the policy violates the fundamental liberties of families under the U.S. and Arkansas constitutions.

The lawsuit seeks an injunction from Washington County Circuit Judge Doug Martin to prevent the district from exercising its power to enforce the mandate.

The district contends the mask mandate was enacted during a public health emergency and continues to evolve. The district considered public health guidance, which included a universal masking requirement, when it developed the policy in August, according to the motion to dismiss.

The School District argued in its motion to dismiss "liberty interests" of the parents who sued the district over the mask mandate are outweighed by the state's interest in protecting the safety of the district's students and staff.

In their response filed last week, lawyers for the parents argue the district is trying to assert state powers even the governor doesn't possess over health-related matters within the school, without regard for parental consent.

"Contrary to the sum of Defendants' arguments, the school district is not the State, school policy is not law, and the schools have no inherent police powers, so their assertion that its mask mandate is related to public health carries absolutely no weight and the extensive recitation of public policy reasons for the mandate are immaterial," according to the response.

They argue school boards have extremely limited authority as it regards the health and well-being of children under Arkansas law and a school district possesses only such power as is conferred upon them by state law.

"Defendants' have no legal authority granted them by the Arkansas legislature to issue a health regulation in the form of a mask mandate, and they arbitrarily issued said mandate without legislative review," according to the response.

Implementing measures for the control of communicable diseases rests with the Arkansas Department of Health and is activated by the governor under state law, according to the response.

"They claim the absolute ability to mandate face masks for children on a simple majority vote of the school board," according to the response. "No executive agency enjoys the discretion that Defendants here claim, and as such would be an unconstitutional violation of separation of powers."

Parents also have a say in the raising and education of their children, according to the response.

"Try as they might, the demands of due process prohibit Defendants from initiating health measures that infringe upon the constitutional rights of parents," according to the response. "Only a legislative act of the State itself, therefore, can infringe upon a parents' otherwise inviolable rights."

The district also argued amendments to the policy have made the legal claims moot. A masking requirement would automatically implement under the policy only if the district has more than 30 covid-19 cases per 10,000 students for a consecutive 14-day period, according to the district.

But lawyers for the parents contend there are two exceptions to the mootness doctrine, both of which apply. They include matters capable of being repeated while evading review and matters of substantial public interest likely to be litigated in the future.

"So long as Defendants maintain that they have the legal authority to mandate masks that are either mandatory or strongly recommended at the whim of a majority of the members of the board, Petitioners are entitled to a determination of their rights as parents of school-aged children," according to the response.

They contend the issue is also likely to continue to come up in school districts all around the state as long as covid is prevalent.

A judge ruled in favor of the plaintiffs in a similar lawsuit against the Bentonville School District in October.

Benton County Circuit Judge Xollie Duncan granted an injunction to prohibit the district from enforcing its mask mandate, which had been in effect since the school year started Aug. 16.

Duncan found the Bentonville district didn't have the authority to issue the mask mandate. She noted neither Gov. Asa Hutchinson nor the state's secretary of health issued a mask policy for schools. Both have the authority to issue a policy requiring masks, but the authority doesn't rest with individual school districts, Duncan said.

Bentonville is appealing Duncan's ruling.