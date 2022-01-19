Food bank's thanks

Editor, The Commercial:

The Delta Regional Community Services Outreach Network Inc. and its Delta Network Food Bank of Pine Bluff hosted their annual drive-thru hunger relief distribution on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at the Pine Bluff Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., in spite of rain that poured from the beginning until the end of the event. Hundreds of families lined up and the volunteers showed up.

Tyson Foods donated a truckload of chicken (40,000 pounds) to help families facing economic distress. Cars were lined up at 7:30 a.m. in spite of the rain and continued until 1 p.m.

The Delta Regional Community Services Outreach Network Inc. and its Delta Network Food Bank is a Tyson Foods community partner and will be coordinating other events to provide hunger relief to citizens in need of food subsidy.

We would like to offer special thanks to Tyson Foods for the truckload donation; the Pine Bluff and Jefferson County police officers for providing traffic control; the Pine Bluff Convention Center's staff, Arkansas Democrat/Pine Bluff Commercial, Delta-Plex Radio Station, Stone Bank and all other supporters.

Our hats are off to all the volunteers from multiple churches and other organizations that braved the inclement weather and served the hundreds of families showing up to receive the 20 pound boxes of chicken.

If you would like to financially support the Delta Network Inc., you may do so by mailing your checks payable to: Delta Network Inc., P.O. Box 20278--White Hall, AR 71612 or cash app: $DeltaNetwork. We can be reached over telephone number (870) 536-2424 for additional information concerning our organization.

Louis Ross, chief executive officer,

Jacqueline Ross, director,

Delta Network Inc.