Gentry High School going to remote learning for rest of this week

GENTRY -- Gentry High School will shift to remote learning today through Friday due to the effects of covid-19 in the community, according to a letter Superintendent Terrie Metz sent to parents Tuesday.

This includes a pause of all the school's athletic activities until in-person classes resume Monday, Metz said.

"This decision was not an easy one to make, and it comes after careful consideration of the numbers of staff and students who are currently impacted by covid," she said.

Gentry High has about 466 students in grades 9-12, according to state data.

Each of Gentry's other schools will continue with on-site instruction.

High school students will follow the alternative method of instruction plan during the remote learning days. The school's library will be open each day for any student who needs a place to access technology to complete their school work, Metz said.

The School District on Friday reported 36 people among its 1,765 students and staff members district-wide tested positive for covid-19 last week, according to the district's covid-19 dashboard.

Siloam Springs and Huntsville were among the Northwest Arkansas public school districts in remote learning mode Tuesday. Huntsville schools will continue doing remote today, with plans to return to on-site learning Thursday. All Siloam Springs schools except Allen Elementary will return to on-site learning today; Allen Elementary will continue with remote learning today because of ongoing staffing shortages, the School District announced Tuesday.

Elsewhere, the Springdale School District announced Kelly Middle School would transition to remote learning today through Friday because of covid-19. Springdale is making such decisions on a school-by-school basis. Tyson Middle School is also doing remote learning today, with plans to return to on-site learning Thursday. The two middle schools serve a combined 1,426 students, according to a district news release.

Benton and Washington counties reported a combined 742 new covid-19 cases Tuesday, according to the Northwest Arkansas Council.