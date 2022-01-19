Great idea ... so it'll die

It's the best political story of 2022, meaning of three weeks.

Perhaps the better phrase, then, is that it's the only good political story so far in 2022.

The Washington Post reported Monday that more than two-dozen swing-district House Democrats, meaning those at risk to competition in November, had gone to Steny Hoyer, Nancy Pelosi's No. 2, and asked that the Build Back Better multitrillion-dollar behemoth be cut into individual-item bills.

Imagine that. Who ever heard of focused consideration of narrow subjects? Other than an obscure backwoods newspaper writer or two.

Universal pre-K would be its own bill. Child-care tax credits would be their own bill. Medicare expansion into dental or hearing coverage would be its own bill. Fixes to the Affordable Care Act would be their own bill. Subsidies for green energy would be their own bill.

Then, these Democrats from the real world said, the leadership should decide on the most popular and urgent of those narrowly focused pieces of legislation and run those now for passage. That way, they said, they could go home for the midterms and say they'd actually done a clear and concise thing or two to help people. As it stands, they've voted pointlessly for tons of things in a mountain of a vague single bill that isn't going to become law because there aren't enough agreeable Democrats to pass it in the Senate.

Hoyer, according to the Post, declined. He said the leadership still believed that, in time, something could be worked out with U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia to pass a version of the comprehensive bill.

"I don't care," said Rep. Susan Wild of Pennsylvania, according to the Post.

Three cheers for Susan Wild of Pennsylvania.

She is quoted as saying there are certain things working families need that the Democrats can deliver now individually rather than sit around waiting on a supposed negotiating breakthrough that has never come and shows no likelihood currently.

It's all about "comprehensive" behemoth bills anymore in Congress, especially for Biden and the Democratic leadership, which wants to oblige every wish of the progressive base but can only hope to do that by putting all the wishes together so that the greater popularity of one might carry on its back the unpopularity of the other.

It's worked the other way around. And the cumulative weight has caused the comprehensive bill to collapse to predictable nothingness.

The problem is that the only way to pass any of these spending measures in the Senate by a simple majority is to use a ploy called budget reconciliation. But you can't use that over and over again. Thus Democrats have wanted to load up a one-shot budget reconciliation package like a Christmas tree.

The best hope would be to put no more than two or three of the most popular and urgent items in a reconciliation bill. But that would offend the progressives who would cry outrage for every exclusion.

These progressives, at the moment, are working on the absurdity of designing executive orders for President Biden to sign presuming to impose Build Back Better without Congress.

It might not be good politics to say, well, we couldn't get the people's legislative representatives to spend these trillions, so King Joe of that 33 percent approval rating ... we'll just have him do by a stroke of the pen the appropriating that the Constitution directs the legislative branch to do.

Those swing-district Democratic members of Congress know real politics better than anyone. They live it.

Many of their colleagues of both parties hail from or have been gerrymandered into safe districts overwhelmingly of one political flavor or the other. But swing-district members have to deal with people with different views in groups of competitively similar size--sort of like a presidential candidate every four years when the election turns on the few swing states and all the hyperpartisan claptrap uttered in the primaries is moot.

These swing-district Democrats should be heeded. But the better bet is that the Democratic leadership will weigh all its incompatible competing constituencies and choose:

• To keep talking about negotiations with Manchin.

• To advance a few executive orders that Biden could sign to inject adrenaline into safe-district progressives and defeat swing-district Democrats.

• To turn over their leadership offices next January to Kevin McCarthy and his band of insurrection excusers.

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.



