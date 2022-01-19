



Happy birthday (Jan. 19): When Plan A doesn't work, the alphabet has 25 more letters to try. You'll get great at switching to the next plan without skipping a beat. Your adaptability will see you rising in status. They might not tell you enough, but you're an inspiration. You'll be copied — the ultimate compliment. You'll have your choice of company.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Some of the best arrangements you'll make are with people who could just as easily be your competition or opposition. Look for common ground with people whose goals at first seem at odds with your own.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You look at your own behavior and determine how it is contributing to a less-than-optimal circumstance. You can change whatever part of you needs changing.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You cannot be simultaneously caught up in the past and also in tune to what is going on around you. Love the relationship you have, not the one you think should be. There is no "should be"; there is only what is.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Traveling isn't about getting somewhere; it's about the act of going. The feeling you get from hurling yourself into the unknown is an exhilaration that persists no matter the destination.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Your praises will be sung. Is it uncomfortable? They're only saying the truth. Don't argue, just allow yourself to be celebrated, then move the subject along to all the people who helped you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): To become more acceptable to yourself and more attractive to others, you'll rid yourself of a bad habit or addiction. These days, restraint is one of the most essential elements of your self-care.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Agendas of those around you will clash with your own. Nip it in the bud. If it's not going to work out, it's better to know early on. Assert yourself with quiet confidence, and all will be quickly sorted.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): The hurdles between where you are and where you want to be only matter to the degree you allow them to matter. If you keep your eyes on your lofty goal, you won't even see them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Stars shine on sales, purchases or trading. Many problems are solved on the way to pleasing the customer. Keep your ear to the ground; there's some truth to the rumbling rumors.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The one who is dragging their feet and taking forever to get a job finished will not deliver what's needed in the time frame you agreed upon. This is just a glitch. Put your back-up plan in place.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You're an explorer. You'll travel to interesting places that happen to be in close proximity and can only be accessed through a bright and curious state of mind.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You'll get the sneaking suspicion that someone wants something from you but isn't saying what. Your feeling is right. Kindly and gently call people out. Make it safe for them to be direct with you.

AQUARIUS SEASON COMMENCES

Welcome to Aquarius season, and to the fresh glass of philanthropy and humanitarianism that comes with the sun in the sign of the water bearer. The gift of water is the gift of life itself. Enjoy the push to do something grand for the world — to be loving, generous, cheerful, optimistic, friendly and ethical to all.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “I’m a Scorpio and he’s an Aquarius. I felt he was the man of my dreams within minutes of meeting him. We ran into one another because he was working in the same building as me, for a different company. We would flirt every day. Then his office was relocated. I didn’t see him for six months, but I never forgot our connection. One day he showed up again and we exchanged numbers and dated for three months. Now it seems like he’s not interested. What do I do? I’m not willing to let this one go so easily. This kind of connection is hard to find.”

A: Any two signs can make a go of things with great success. It is helpful to recognize how you might relate differently, though. You’re an intensely passionate Scorpio, and he’s a friendly, flirty Aquarius. His sign doesn’t usually like to get into anything heavy until he is absolutely sure, not only about you but about his place in life and the timing of the relationship. You can’t force him to feel any differently. Your best bet is to get involved in the activities and people who make you feel the most vital and attractive. Let him catch up when he’s ready.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Famous for being a country music superstar and entertainment mogul, many children all over the world know Dolly Parton best as the person who sent them a free book every month from birth to kindergarten. The Dolly Parton Imagination Library distributes more than 2.5 million free books every year. Parton was born with her sun, Mercury and Venus in down-to-earth Capricorn.



