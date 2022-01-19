Hurricane defense too much for Devils

WEST MEMPHIS -- Jonesboro dominated on defense and on the glass in defeating West Memphis 43-28 on Tuesday night.

The Hurricane (13-3, 4-0 5A-East) were just too long and too deep for the Blue Devils (10-6, 2-2). Defensively, Jonesboro pressed the entire game and forced 26 turnovers, including seven straight possessions in the second quarter in which West Memphis couldn't get the ball across half court.

"It was an ugly game in that we missed a lot of shots we normally make, but we haven't seen much zone this year and you could tell it tonight," said Jonesboro Coach Wes Swift. "You can't always have a great game offensively, but you can always defend and tonight we did."

The Blue Devils' last lead was 12-9 early in the second quarter, but that's when the Jonesboro pressure left its mark. The seven consecutive West Memphis turnovers resulted in an 11-0 Hurricane run that gave the visitors an 18-12 lead.

Swift's squad led 21-14 at halftime.

West Memphis' slower tempo, combined with Jonesboro's unfamiliarity with zone defense, kept the hosts close until two layups by Devarious Montgomery and a free throw from Amarion Wilson gave Jonesboro a 38-22 lead with 3:12 to play in the fourth quarter.

Senior Jessie Washington tallied nine points to lead Jonesboro, while Wilson added eight.

West Memphis' Kam Barnes was the game's leading scorer with 11 points.

GIRLS

JONESBORO 51, WEST MEMPHIS 32

The Jonesboro (9-6, 3-1 5A-East) girls got solid efforts from their top two players as Ereaunna Hardaway and Destiny Thomas combined for 28 points as the Hurricane blew away West Memphis (9-6, 2-2).

Jonesboro forced six West Memphis turnovers in the second quarter to take a 32-19 lead.

"We did run out early, but sometimes when we do that we kind of fall into a lull later in the game," said Jonesboro Coach Jodi Christenberry. "Tonight, however, we took care of the ball and played some very solid defense."

Thomas dominated the paint, outscoring her counterpart, West Memphis center Clemisha Prackett 13-0.

The Lady Devils cut the Jonesboro margin to under 10 just once in the second half, but the visitors got the final two baskets of the third quarter to take a 40-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

Hardaway led all scorers with 15 points while Brimyia Johnson added 11.

West Memphis was forced to play from the perimeter, which is usually controlled by junior point guard Janiyah Tucker, who led her team with 14 points, but the hosts were outscored in the paint 26-10.