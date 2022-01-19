• Gary Chambers, a political newcomer in Louisiana running as a Democrat for the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican John Kennedy, posted an online video ad showing himself sitting in a field and smoking marijuana as he decries racial disparities in arrests involving the drug.

• Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's secretary of state, is reporting "very light" covid-19 symptoms while his deputy, Archbishop Edgar Pena Parra, is asymptomatic, marking the first virus cases confirmed so high up in the Vatican hierarchy since the start of the pandemic.

• Frank Deleon Jr., 17, of Houston faces a murder charge after being accused of shooting his 16-year-old girlfriend 22 times near a field used as a neighborhood park as she was out walking her dog, police said.

• Barbara Ehardt, a Republican state lawmaker from Idaho Falls, Idaho, introduced a resolution that would have flags flown at half staff one day a year in recognition of abortions that have been performed since the medical procedure became legal nearly 50 years ago.

• Peter Swailes, 56, of Carlisle, England, pleaded guilty to conspiring to exploit a farmworker, now in his 60s, who was found living in a garden shed with no light or heat, which had been his home for 40 years and "who was in effect kept as a slave," investigators said.

• John Hammock, 47, the mayor of Tallassee, Ala., who has been campaigning statewide for a seat on the utility-regulating Public Service Commission, was jailed on a domestic violence charge in Orange Beach, police said.

• Kristin Crowley, a deputy chief and 22-year veteran of the Los Angles Fire Department, has been nominated by Mayor Eric Garcetti to become the first female fire chief of the nation's second-largest city and faces City Council confirmation.

• Tyler Henderson, accused of shooting at three Georgia sheriff's deputies, wounding two, as they tried to serve him with a probation violation warrant, was taken into custody at a home near Ochlocknee after a six-day manhunt when his family called to say he wanted to surrender.

• Michael Todd, pastor of a Tulsa megachurch, apologized and called his actions "disgusting," after he was recorded in a viral video posted on social media smearing his spit on a man's face during a sermon about how Jesus Christ used the same act to restore the sight of a blind man.