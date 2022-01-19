Lessons from an attack

Dallas Morning News

The attack on Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, ended without the bloodshed of the innocent, an answer to many prayers being sent up from every faith community.

What could have been a massacre of neighbors in their place of worship ended not in their deaths but with the brave actions of law enforcement officers and the safe return home of those who were held captive.

As emotions settle, we should think about why these sorts of terrible things happen. We are so quick today to make enemies of those with whom we differ politically. We see everywhere around us the belittlement and dehumanization of people who think differently, act differently, love differently, worship differently.

We should stop. We should take a moment like this to calculate the difference between something with which we strongly disagree and that which is truly horrible and terrible and deserves the name evil because it would steal innocent lives for its own ends.

The fact that a Jewish synagogue was targeted is a reminder of how an entire people have been scapegoated and demonized throughout history. It can happen again, and we must not let it.

Inside that synagogue, where Rabbi Charlie Cytron- Walker and three others were held for 11 hours, great courage and the deepest human decency were on display.

According to reports from the live-stream of what were to be services, but that turned into terror, the hostage-taker was welcomed with kindness.

There were two kinds of people at Congregation Beth Israel. One was angry, ranting and threatening violence. The others had opened their arms and their hearts and called the stranger in from the cold.