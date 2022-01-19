On hateful judgment

So many hateful letters condemning rank-and-file Republicans. It's as if those writing have never known anyone who embraces conservative principles. I understand they have an obsessive hatred for Mr. Trump. I assume they are seriously afraid he may return considering the total rejection of their party's policies and the unprecedented low approval polling their leaders receive. Attacking other citizens based on that hatred and fear is probably not a good strategy.

I can assure any of them that, as a conservative, I am not a white supremacist or terrorist, regardless of what Joe Biden says. Generalizations like this expose a dangerous hatred for people who simply don't agree with them. Is that a reason for such hateful judgment? Is this what they stand for? Our leaders are doing a fine job of dividing us and need no help. Rather than attack their neighbors, perhaps they should attempt to persuade their party leaders to abandon the radical far-left policies those leaders want to force upon us.

MICHAEL SANDERS

Little Rock

Being used as pawns

We were amused and gratified by the photo in the Monday Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette of the Rogers March for Life. We were there with a group of people in a counter-protest to support Planned Parenthood as they marched by and had brought the large sign shown in the photo listing some of the services that Planned Parenthood offers.

It doesn't make sense that there are people so committed to seeing that a fetus in some other woman's body be carried to term, while they protest the existence of a facility that offers free health care for the bearer of the fetus and the fetus itself, before and after birth. Many supporters of a woman's right to choose believe that the March For Lifers aren't clear about the motives of people who lead the movement, like Jason Rapert, who are using them as pawns to support their own career moves for higher office.

If you care about babies, you also care about what care they receive after birth, including a child tax credit and funding for education, not to mention universal health care. The continual tax cuts demanded by Senator Rapert and most of the Arkansas Legislature, pandering to their wealthiest donors, further deprive the low income of needed services, and exacerbate inequality. Are the March for Lifers supporting this inequality in exchange for believing they are saving babies? But even then, laws don't stop abortions; they just make them unsafe.

SHELLEY BUONAIUTO

Fayetteville

It's not very efficient

Wondered if most of the Arkansas National Guard who would be called to work in hospitals are already working in hospitals in their full-time job. We may just remove them from one hospital setting to work in another. Not sure that is efficient use of high-value resources.

WILLIAM TATE

Bella Vista

Time to eat your peas

By the end of World War II, the streets of Germany were full of building rubble and hollow-eyed refugees, the result of 24-hour British and American bombing.

Meanwhile, in deep east Texas, I refused to eat my peas.

My lovely, loving and patient mother responded with stories of starving children in Europe who didn't have anything to eat and would be grateful if they were lucky enough to have my peas. According to family lore, in tears I suggested that she pack up my peas and send them to those starving children of Europe. You must admit that this plan addressed the fundamental problem better than my mother's.

The people of Arkansas have a similar dilemma and golden opportunity.

We have vaccines that currently protect against some variants and mitigate others. Yet many Arkansans don't want their "peas." We seem to be proud, as well as in some cases extremely proud, to be in the lowest of the low in state vaccination rankings while having a predictable and semi-stable 13th ranking in per-capita new infections.

The solution is simple: If you don't want your reserved dose, call our six on-call representatives in Washington, and ask them to change your order and divert the supply to more appreciative consumers. I know the political party of these six has opposed spending money on foreign aid and prohibits money to be spent on contraceptives in these (Trump expletive deleted) countries we don't know how to spell or where they are, but we might want to make an exception on this vaccine issue.

Let's be cynical here. If we won't expand our current federal Third World vaccination program for compassionate or religious or political reasons, consider that it is in our own self-interest--to slow down the fertile foreign grounds of our next variant. Perhaps this medical Marshall Plan will give scientists time to develop new tools that some of us might appreciate and use.

So, eat your peas, Arkansas, or ship them to a better home.

DANNY HANCOCK

Lonoke