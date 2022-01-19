Liberty prepares White Hall for winter

Liberty Utilities had challenges last year. Prolonged freezing temperatures and excessive leaks in customer water lines caused low water pressure resulting in government office and business closures in the Jefferson County area.

The utility company provides water and fire protection service to approximately 15,800 residential, commercial, industrial, private fire, and public authority customers, in and around the city of Pine Bluff.

White Hall didn't escape and some of its 1,890 Liberty customers complained of low or no water pressure coupled with high bills.

The Liberty office, located inside White Hall City Hall, 101 Parkway Drive, remained closed even as 2020 covid-19 restrictions waned.

It's now permanently closed, and Tony Penna, the company's new vice president and general manager, said they are looking for a new White Hall location.

City employees, including White Hall Mayor Noel Foster, heard numerous complaints of poor service and outrageous bills late last winter and early spring, Foster said.

That problem was corrected by Liberty personnel when it was found that one of the transmitters, sending water usage information, was bad, and Foster said the high bill complaints are stopped.

BIG CHANGES

In response to the leaks and complaints, company management instituted changes they hope will correct the problems experienced in White Hall and Pine Bluff.

The first was naming Penna as vice president and general manager in August. He transferred from California and is now responsible for 22 water and/or sewer systems in the South and Mid-West, including White Hall and Pine Bluff.

Despite the last winter's issues, Penna said, "I'm happy to be here."

Prior to his official transfer date, he spent time in Jefferson County in May.

"I met with staff to get an explanation of the issues and challenges," he said.

Penna said he was excited about the skill level of the local employees.

"We have all the talent we need," he said, adding that he wanted to turn his attention to the system.

PULLING TOGETHER TO PREVENT PROBLEMS

According to Liberty-Pine Bluff's report to the Arkansas Public Service Commission dated Feb. 25, the company was responsible for 22 leaks or breaks on Liberty-Pine Bluff Water's system.

Those were repaired, Penna said. Its distribution system consists of approximately 390 miles of underground water mains, and they have three water treatment plants, located in the northwest, south, and central sections of Pine Bluff.

The same report showed "a total of 252 leaks or breaks on residential and commercial customers' premises."

It added to the water pressure problem, he said.

"We own the meter [usually located at or near the curb] and the main lines," Penna said.

These are usually buried about six-feet deep under the street, but he said often customers do not realize that they are responsible for the line that runs from the meter, across their property and into their homes.

In order to address this, the water company has undertaken a campaign to educate customers on leaks and freeze protection through flyers in their mailed bills and with ads.

"One of the things we learned, we didn't communicate effectively with our customers. There's as much misinformation out there as correct information. We're working to change that," Penna said.

Liberty recently agreed to take action on a number of fronts as laid out in a settlement agreement with the state Attorney General's office and the state Public Service Commission. Both entities announced that they would be investigating Liberty to determine if the water company had done enough to keep last winter's water collapse from happening again.

One of the items Liberty agreed to in the settlement was the establishment of a 20-member citizens advisory committee that meets quarterly.

It consists of elected officials such as the Jefferson County judge, and the mayors and police chiefs whose cities are located in the county, and civic and church leaders who have open lines of communication with the public.

Liberty keeps a running list of the committee's concerns and their responses.

"We're looking for honest and critical feedback," Penna said.

IN 2022

Penna said their efforts are going beyond repairs and include investments in technology such as a lift station level monitoring system and new monitoring devices.

"We've bought some and installed them," Penna said.

So far, they have replaced about 20 manhole covers in Jefferson County, he said.

Also, they are upsizing the main pipeline along Highway 270, and hope to replace two wells that are nearing the end of expected life.

Liberty also plans on building an above-ground water storage facility in Jefferson County, possibly this year.

Penna said, "2022 will be a really good year with several infrastructure projects and a system hardening, and we are using automation wherever possible."