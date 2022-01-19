Little movement for Hogs' signees in latest ESPN rankings

There was little movement with Arkansas' five basketball signees in the updated ESPN rankings released Wednesday morning.

North Little Rock’s Nick Smith, 6-5, 185 pounds, remained at No. 6 nationally. He was the No. 4 shooting guard when he signed with Arkansas.

Smith plans to make an unofficial visit to Fayetteville for the Razorbacks’ game against Texas A&M on Saturday.

Jordan Walsh, 6-7, 200, of Link Academy in Branson, Mo., fell three spots to No. 10 nationally. He was the No. 2 small forward upon signing but is now No. 4 at his position.

Derrian Ford, 6-3, 200, of Magnolia, is No. 70 nationally after being No. 68 prior to the updated rankings. He improved from the No. 13 shooting guard in the country to No. 11.

Barry Dunning, 6-6, 195, of Mobile (Ala.) McGill Toolen, went from No. 76 nationally to No. 75, and the No. 20 small forward to No. 21.

Joseph Pinion, 6-6, 185, of Morrilton, is the No. 89 overall prospect and the No. 14 shooting guard in the nation. He was previously No. 93 nationally and No. 16 at his position.

The Razorbacks remain in contact with Anthony Black, 6-6, 185, of Duncanville, Texas. He comes in as the No. 20 prospect nationally and the No. 9 small forward.

Arkansas’ class remains third nationally behind Kentucky and Duke.

Arkansas native Layden Blocker, 6-2, 172, of Sunrise Academy in Kansas, broke into ESPN’s top 60 in the 2023 class. He comes in as the No. 45 overall recruit and No. 13 point guard in the country.

Other prospects with Arkansas offers include Camden, N.J., point guard DJ Wagner, who is the No. 1 overall prospect.

Ron Holland, 6-8, 200, of Duncanville, Texas, is the No. 4 overall recruit in the 2023 class and the No. 2 power forward. He was previously the No. 6 prospect.

Power forward Omaha Biliew, 6-8, 200, of Link Academy in Branson, Mo., moved up one spot to the nation’s No. 8 prospect. He comes in as the No. 3 power forward, as well.

Center Baye Fall, 6-11, 217, of Denver Academy, dropped 10 spots to No. 12 overall. He is the No. 2 center in the nation.

Shooting guard Chris Johnson, 6-4, 175, of Fort Bend (Texas) Elkins, remains the nation’s No. 28 recruit. He ranks seventh nationally at his position.

Taylor Bol Bowen, 6-8, 195, of Brewster Academy of Wolfeboro, N.H., is the nations’ No. 36 recruit and No. 10 small forward. He was previously ranked the No. 23 overall prospect.

Assane Diop, 6-8, 200, of Denver Prep Academy, comes in at No. 47 nationally after being No. 50 in the previous rankings. He is the country’s No. 6 power forward.

Wesley Yates, 6-4, 210, of Beaumont, Texas, moved up five spots to No. 51 overall. He is the No. 13 shooting guard in the 2023 class.

KJ Lewis, 6-3, 195, of El Paso (Texas) Chapin, remains a 4-star recruit, but fell out of the top 60. He comes in as the nation’s No. 17 shooting guard.

Little Rock Parkview's Dallas Thomas, 6-8, 165, dropped out of ESPN's top 25 for the 2024 class.

Point guard David Castillo, 6-1, 175, of Bartlesville, Okla., is the country's No. 9 prospect and second-best prospect at his position in the sophomore class. He received an offer from the Razorbacks during a September visit to Fayetteville.