Arson charge filed

after vehicle fire

Jacksonville police arrested a woman Monday who is being charged with arson after police said she lit a car on fire in a park, according to an arrest report.

An officer arriving at Dupree Park on Redmond Road just before 1 p.m. Monday encountered a burning vehicle near the front entrance.

The victim told police that a woman had poured liquid on the car shortly before the flames started. The suspect then left the scene.

Officers searching the area encountered Jamie Casey, 39, of Jacksonville, who police said had burn marks on her clothes, black residue on her hands and a torch lighter in her pocket.

Casey told police that a man in a maroon vehicle was shooting at her, and officers arrested Casey. The report did not indicate the color of the burned vehicle.

Police: Guns, pot

found in teen's car

A teenager faces several felony charges after Little Rock School District security officers Tuesday searched his car based on a social media video that showed firearms, according to an arrest report.

Police arrested Antonio Epps, 18, of Little Rock after school security at Metropolitan Career-Technical Center on Scott Hamilton Drive found "large quantities" of marijuana and three guns in a car, the report said.

A video on Instagram showing guns led the school to search Epp's vehicle, according to the report.

Epps is charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of marijuana with purpose to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft by receiving.

LR man charged

in robbery at bank

Little Rock police arrested a man Tuesday who they said robbed a bank on Capitol Avenue downtown, according to an arrest report.

Police said Edward Emerson, 53, of Little Rock walked into the First National Bank at 300 Capitol Ave., and gave the teller a note saying it was a robbery.

It was not clear how much money was taken. Officers arrested Emerson about a block from the bank with the bank's money, the report said.

Emerson is charged with aggravated robbery and theft of property.