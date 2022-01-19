Man dies in crash in Ashley County

One person died in a crash in southeast Arkansas on Saturday morning, according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary incident report.

James Rial, 71, of Hamburg was killed just before 9 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 82 in rural Ashley County when his 2003 Toyota crossed into the opposite lane and ran off the road.

The Toyota traveled some distance in a ditch before striking an embankment that caused the vehicle to sail through the air over a private driveway and eventually stop farther down the ditch.

Troopers reported that it was cloudy with rain and that the road was wet at the time of the crash.