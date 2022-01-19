Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT

Man dies in crash in Ashley County

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 4:01 a.m.

One person died in a crash in southeast Arkansas on Saturday morning, according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary incident report.

[RELATED: Click here for full coverage of fatal wrecks in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/fatalwrecks/]


James Rial, 71, of Hamburg was killed just before 9 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 82 in rural Ashley County when his 2003 Toyota crossed into the opposite lane and ran off the road.

The Toyota traveled some distance in a ditch before striking an embankment that caused the vehicle to sail through the air over a private driveway and eventually stop farther down the ditch.

Troopers reported that it was cloudy with rain and that the road was wet at the time of the crash.

Print Headline: Man dies in crash in Ashley County

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT