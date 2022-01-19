Man killed in Craighead County crash, authorities say

An Augusta man was killed in a Craighead County crash, after the car that he was a passenger in struck another car, troopers said.

A 2016 Toyota Corolla traveling was west on Dan Avenue at 6:51 a.m. Wednesday, when it struck a 1993 Oldsmobile Cutlass, that was heading east, according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

The passenger in the Toyota, Paul R. White Jr., 54, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report.

The driver of the other car was transported to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital, troopers said.

Troopers describe the conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 15 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.