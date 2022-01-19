Marion's huge run dooms Batesville

MARION -- The Marion Lady Patriots won their eighth consecutive game Tuesday night by embarking on a 21-2 run spanning the first and second quarters to turn away Batesville at Fidelity Bank Arena.

Marion (14-5 overall, 4-0 5A-East) battered Batesville by shooting 26 of 48 (54%) from the field, including 8 of 11 after halftime.

"I was glad we played like this because we didn't have any film on them," said Marion Coach Shunda Johnson. "We were able to get our posts some good looks, and we converted a lot of them."

Batesville bolted to a 7-2 lead in the first quarter as the Lady Patriots misfired on a handful of shots inside the painted area.

The Marion run began in earnest when sophomore guard Ny'Asia Jackson scored six consecutive points to give the Lady Patriots their first lead at 8-7. Six straight points by Keira Neal pushed the advantage to 18-9, as the hosts led 20-9 after the opening quarter.

Marion senior forward Daedrianna Cail scored four straight points in the paint early in the second quarter for a 27-11 advantage. The Lady Patriots scored 14 unanswered points to open up a 41-11 advantage late in the second quarter and took a 44-12 lead into halftime.

Cail scored a game-high 17 points, Jackson hit for 11 points and seven assists, and Neal added 10.

BOYS

MARION 75, BATESVILLE 45

Marion hit Batesville with an 18-2 run spanning the second and third quarters to pull away for the victory.

"We tried to switch some stuff up and play some young guys tonight," said Marion Coach David Clark. "I plan on using the whole bench. For every team it's a different strategy and gameplan, and the guys we used tonight came through for us. A lot of people don't realize how deep we actually are."

The Patriots (14-5 overall, 4-0 5A-East) led 18-12 after the first quarter.

Jayden Forrest hit for seven straight Marion points to give the Patriots their first double-digit lead (30-19) with 50.4 seconds left in the first half.

The Patriots claimed a 38-19 lead with 6:33 left in the third, then led 51-34 entering the fourth quarter.

Ryan Forrest led all scorers with 25 points, while Jayden Forrest hit for 23 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds.

John Thomas Morgan paced Batesville with 15 points.