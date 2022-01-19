Models grim on deaths; virus-tests website opens

The omicron variant may cause less severe disease on average, but covid-19 deaths in the U.S. are climbing and modelers forecast 50,000 to 300,000 more Americans could die by the time the wave subsides in mid-March.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration's new website letting people order up to four free at-home coronavirus tests quietly went live Tuesday -- a day in advance of its formal launch -- and demand already appeared significant.

The seven-day rolling average for daily new deaths in the U.S. has been trending upward since mid-November, reaching nearly 1,700 Monday -- still below the peak of 3,300 in January 2021. Deaths among nursing home residents started rising slightly two weeks ago, although still at a rate 10 times less than last year before most residents were vaccinated.





[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/119test/]





The unprecedented level of infection spreading throughout the country, with cases still soaring in many states, means many vulnerable people will become severely sick, health experts say. If the higher end of projections occurs, that would push total U.S. deaths above 1 million by early spring.

"A lot of people are still going to die because of how transmissible omicron has been," University of South Florida epidemiologist Jason Salemi said. "It unfortunately is going to get worse before it gets better."

Morgues are starting to run out of space in Johnson County, Kan., said Dr. Sanmi Areola, director of the Health Department. More than 30 people have died in the county this year, the majority of them unvaccinated.

But the notion that a generally less severe variant could still kill thousands of people has been difficult for health experts to convey. The math of it -- that a small percentage of a very high number of infections can yield a high number of deaths -- is difficult to visualize.

"Overall, you're going to see more sick people even if you as an individual have a lower chance of being sick," said Katriona Shea of Pennsylvania State University, who helps lead a team that pulls together several pandemic models and shares the consensus with the White House.

The wave of U.S. deaths likely will crest by February, Shea said. In early February, however, weekly deaths could equal or exceed the delta peak, and possibly surpass the previous U.S. peak last year.

Some portion of the deaths is among people infected with the delta variant, but experts say omicron is the prevalent strain.

"This is omicron-driven," Shea said of the coming wave of deaths. The combined models project 1.5 million Americans will be hospitalized, and 191,000 will die from mid-December through mid-March. Taking into account the uncertainty in the models, U.S. deaths during the omicron wave could range from 58,000 to 305,000.

New evidence from nearly 70,000 patients in Southern California suggests that omicron is causing milder illness than delta.

A study, posted online and cited during a recent White House briefing, found patients with omicron had a 53% lower risk of hospitalization with respiratory symptoms, a 74% lower risk of intensive-care-unit admission and a 91% lower risk of death. The study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, comes from researchers at Kaiser Permanente and the University of California, Berkeley.

"It's hard for me to say straight out it's good news," said study co-author Sara Tartof, a Kaiser Permanente research scientist. "Maybe there's good news in the sense that if you are infected your chance of becoming severely ill are decreased, but from a societal perspective it's a very heavy burden for us. It remains a serious situation, and we need to maintain practices and behaviors we know protect us."

Overburdened hospitals could also contribute to more deaths, said Marc Lipsitch of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and scientific director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's forecasting center.

"In places with extremely short staffing and overloads of patients, as the medical professionals have been telling us, the quality of care begins to suffer," Lipsitch said. "That may also lead to higher death rates, but that's not in any of the models that I'm aware of."

MILLION VISITORS

A combined total of more than 1 million visitors were on the homepage and the ordering page of covidtests.gov at one point Tuesday evening. That was 40 times more than were on the government site with the next-highest traffic, the U.S. Postal Service's package-tracking page, according to analytics.usa.gov.

At a White House news conference Tuesday, President Joe Biden's press secretary Jen Psaki said the official site launch would be this morning but that the site had begun taking orders during what she described as a limited-capacity "beta testing phase" conducted by the U.S. Digital Service, the government's technology support division.

Psaki added that the administration was anticipating a "bug or two."

Today, the White House will announce that it is also making 400 million "high-quality" nonsurgical N95 masks available free of charge at community health centers and retail pharmacies across the nation. The masks will be released from the Strategic National Stockpile, officials said, calling the effort the "largest deployment of personal protective equipment in U.S. history."

The two moves show that the administration is trying to step up its coronavirus response as the omicron variant drives a spike in cases across the nation. The administration at first resisted the idea of sending covid-19 tests to Americans' homes, but it has now enlisted the U.S. Postal Service to handle orders and deliveries.

It wasn't long Tuesday before the pilot testing revealed some apparent glitches.

Some people in apartment buildings said they were blocked from ordering tests if other tenants had already put in requests. Some who receive their mail at post office boxes also reported confusion in ordering because the site includes a disclaimer that says orders would ship only to valid residential addresses.

In a statement, the Postal Service said the problems were confined to "a small percentage of orders" and recommended that customers file a service request or contact the Postal Service help desk at (800) 275-8777.

SITE FRUSTRATIONS

It was frustrating for those who had difficulty ordering. Gina Lindo, 46, easily ordered four tests for herself from the federal website Tuesday afternoon, requesting that they be sent to her single-family home in New York. But when she tried to order tests for her parents, who live in an apartment in the city, she got an error message.

"Home COVID-19 tests have already been ordered for this address," the message said. "We are unable to process duplicate orders for the same address."

Lindo said she immediately called her mother to ask if she had ordered tests. She had not, but an upstairs neighbor had, they learned.

"They haven't been able to get tests. They are sold out everywhere," Lindo said. "I know it's probably a line in the code on the USPS website that needs to be changed, but I really do hope that they change it quickly so that we can order the tests."

Her mother teaches English as a second language at a senior center once a week, she said, and wants to test regularly. She and Lindo's father, who are both in their 70s, also hope to take home tests before their grandson's 16th birthday party and before appointments with their doctors.

Biden has experience with fumbled website rollouts. When he was vice president, he and President Barack Obama presided over the launch of healthcare.gov, the health insurance marketplace created by the Affordable Care Act.

Jeff Zients, who is now Biden's coronavirus response coordinator, was brought in to rescue the site, which crashed repeatedly under a crush of early users. The U.S. Digital Service was created in its aftermath.

Visitors to covidtests.gov, which is also available in Spanish, can click through to a Postal Service webpage where they can order four tests per household, free of charge. Orders will usually ship in seven to 12 days, the website says.

After that, the Postal Service reports shipping times of one to three days for first-class package service in the continental United States.

"We can't guarantee there won't be a bug or two," Psaki said, "but the best tech teams across the administration and the Postal Service are working hard to make this a success."

Matching testing supply with demand has been a persistent challenge for the Trump and Biden administrations, and Biden has come under criticism for not ramping up the supply of rapid at-home tests quickly enough as Americans struggled to get tested amid the emergence of omicron.

Experts say there are three situations in which people should use at-home tests: if they begin to have symptoms of covid-19; if they were exposed to someone who tested positive five or more days earlier; or if they are planning to gather indoors with someone at elevated risk and want to ensure they are negative.

The omicron variant put an intense strain on the supply of laboratory and in-home tests. Not long after Thanksgiving, the rapid tests began disappearing off pharmacy shelves and there were long lines at clinics for polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests.

The administration responded by ordering 1 billion at-home tests to distribute to the public, in two batches of 500 million. The second batch will not be available until the spring, administration officials have said.

The administration is also making free rapid tests available at community health centers and rural health clinics. And as of Saturday, people with private insurance were able to seek reimbursement for tests they purchased themselves.

Insurers will be required to cover eight at-home tests per person per month, although some have said it may take time to put the reimbursement system in place.

SIMPLER WEBSITE

Alex Howard, director of the Digital Democracy Project, an open-government watchdog group, said the new website is simpler than the Vaccines.gov website -- for finding nearby vaccination clinics and pharmacies -- that was successfully launched by the Biden administration last year.

Howard said the task of requesting someone's address is straightforward, especially compared with the Obama-era health insurance website that involved shopping among different health plans and authenticating a secure transaction. The challenge of hosting a website application under high demand is also a "solved problem" in the private sector, he said.

"My expectation is the U.S. Digital Service and any vendors they work with will be able to pull this off," he said. "It's the least hard part of this."

Two tech companies that frequently work with the federal government -- Microsoft and Accenture -- on Tuesday referred questions about the website to the U.S. Postal Service. Amazon, a major cloud provider for U.S. agencies, didn't respond to requests for comment.

Howard said the trickiest part of the project is not the website but the physical distribution of kits.

"I don't recall the last time the federal government sent something like this to everyone that wasn't a tax document," he said.

In addition to multiple people ordering from the same apartment building address, likely challenges include how to handle people who try to game the system and order extras.

"I would like my fellow Americans to be a more trustworthy lot," said Howard, but given other debates over covid-19 protocols and response, "that's not going to fly very well."

Information for this article was contributed by Carla K. Johnson, Heather Hollingsworth, Zeke Miller and Matt O'Brien of The Associated Press; and by Sheryl Gay Stolberg and Lola Fadulu of The New York Times.

FILE - People wait in line outside a COVID-19 walk-in testing site, Dec. 5, 2021, in Cambridge, Mass. The fast-moving omicron variant may cause less severe disease on average, but COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. are climbing and modelers forecast 50,000 to 300,000 more Americans could die by the time the wave subsides in mid-March. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)



FILE - Respiratory therapist Frans Oudenaar, left, and registered nurse Bryan Hofilena cover a body of a COVID-19 patient with a sheet at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Los Angeles, Dec. 14, 2021. The fast-moving omicron variant may cause less severe disease on average, but COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. are climbing and modelers forecast 50,000 to 300,000 more Americans could die by the time the wave subsides in mid-March. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

