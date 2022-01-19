Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

4th Judicial Drug Task Force

• Carlo Collins, 45, of 1351 Carlsbad Terrace in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm, possession of firearm by certain persons and theft by receiving. Collins was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

Springdale

• Danovan Techur, 26, of 812 E. Post Road, Apt. C, in Rogers,was arrested Saturday in connection with failure to comply with child sex offender reporting requirements. Techur was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

Tontitown

• Giovanni Aguilar, 22, of 2368 Lakeside Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Sunday in connection with forgery. Aguilar was released Monday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.