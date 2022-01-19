100 years ago

Jan. 19, 1922

FORT SMITH -- Health officers said five cases of smallpox... represented Fort Smith's total cases of the disease since Nov. 21, when the epidemic first started in Kansas City. ... The total number of deaths in Poteau to date is 21, with a total of 32 in the county. Compulsory vaccination was declared in Poteau Wednesday. A corps of 24 men visited every home and checked up vaccinations and those not vaccinated were given vaccination immediately, or the house was placed under quarantine. No new cases have been reported in Poteau for the past four days.

50 years ago

Jan. 19, 1972

ENGLAND -- Fire destroyed four businesses and threatened a large downtown area before being brought under control about 11:45 p.m. Firemen from England and Stuttgart battled flames for an hour before containing them. Adams Cleaners, Ben Morris Insurance Agency, the cotton buying office of Henry Good and the Marcus Lucas second hand clothing stores were demolished. Police said fire apparently started in the cotton buying office. Witnesses said the flames apparently were shooting 40 feet in the air at the height of the fire.

25 years ago

Jan. 19, 1997

• Spencer Tirey has brought the often-overlooked reality of Arkansas' citizens of the streets into focus with his photographic exhibit "Arkansas Homeless," on display at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. In what must seem an extreme desire to get in touch with his subject, Tirey spent two months living on the streets. His work shows a cross spectrum of the people who make up the homeless. "The different ages, lifestyles, calamities and frailties in their lives, all having a common ending: living on the streets." The exhibit will be on display in the Education II Building at UAMS through Feb. 28.

10 years ago

Jan. 19, 2012

• The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Little Rock District announced a proposal to close 13 campgrounds, four partial campgrounds, four day-use areas, one partial day-use area and 10 boat ramps to tighten its budget. Also under consideration is shortening the recreation season at some facilities, hiring fewer rangers, cutting the hours of seasonal workers and reducing the amount of time spent on maintenance -- such as mowing, trash pickup and repairs. In all, the plan would affect 29 parks. ... One hope is that nonprofit organizations, cities or the state will offer to partner with the Corps in order to keep some places set for closure open. Another is that organizations participating in community service projects -- such as Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Kiwanis clubs and school groups -- will help take care of parks that will receive less maintenance. The proposed changes would reduce costs by $1.9 million annually, according to a news release issued Wednesday.