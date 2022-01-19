Pair of Hornets help sting Warriors

Tuesday's contest between Maumelle and Little Rock Christian boys basketball was highlighted by late calamity.

In a sequence with 3:12 left in the game, Hornet forward Nico Davillier was called for a technical foul, which was followed by an official timeout to clean blood off the hardwood, which was then followed by a Warrior timeout to clean blood off a player's jersey.

For all the late chaos including a late Little Rock Christian rally, the most consistent thing was the Hornet backcourt of Colby Garland and Carl Daughtery, which combined for 50 of Maumelle's points in a 77-69 win to help stymie the Warriors' late push.

"It's tough, because they can drive and finish, but also they knock down some threes, too," Little Rock Christian Coach Clarence Finley said of the duo. "That's a tough combination with those guards."

Garland scored a game-high 30 points, including six free throws in the final quarter as the Warriors got to within four points with under two minutes left after trailing by nine at halftime. Daughtery added 20 more for Maumelle (13-2, 2-0 5A-Central), as he and Garland were the Hornets' only scorers in double figures.

Despite Garland transferring to the school this season, Maumelle Coach Michael Shook noted the duo's chemistry, as they've played AAU basketball together.

"It's big time," Shook said of the pair. "I don't know that there's a better back court in the state of two guys that can put the ball in the basket like that."

While Garland proved big at the free-throw line, he was also efficient early, sinking his first five shot attempts and finishing the first half with 14 of his points. He and Daughtery combined for 26 of Maumelle's points in the opening two quarters as the Hornets led 37-28.

The early success wasn't enough to entirely stave off Little Rock Christian (9-5, 1-2), as the Warriors had a much more efficient second half.

"We started to make some baskets," Finley said.

The Warriors finished the first half shooting 27% from the field, but improved on that mark after intermission, shooting 44% in the final two quarters.

Warrior center Creed Williamson was the highlight of the second-half turnaround. He finished with a team-high 20 points, with 14 of them coming after the half. He was 8-of-12 shooting and 4 of 6 at the free-throw line.

GIRLS

Little Rock Christian 67, Maumelle 45

Little Rock Christian (13-2, 3-0) took care of Maumelle (2-10, 0-2) with ease.

The Warriors held the Hornets to single-digit second and third quarters, allowing 9 points in each frame. Little Rock Christian's Ashley Hopper finished with a team-high 21 points, and Ashton Elley had 10.

London Robinson shined for the Hornets, with a team-high 16 points, but she fouled out with 2:06 left in the third quarter.