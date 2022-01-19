Patriots wake up, run past Badgers

It took Little Rock Parkview's boys nearly three minutes to make their first basket against Beebe on Tuesday night at Ripley Arena.

It turned out to be a brief dry spell.

Parkview, ranked No. 5 overall by the Arkansas-Democrat-Gazette and No. 3 in Class 5A, punished Beebe with a full-court onslaught over the game's final 30 minutes to beat the Badgers 77-29 in a 5A–Central game.

Beebe (9-6, 1-2) took a 6-0 lead in the opening minutes on baskets by Rylee Marshall and Ethan Goodwin.

Two free throws by Goodwin gave Beebe it largest lead with 5:33 to play in the first quarter.

Parkview (12-3, 3-0) scored the final 12 points of the quarter to take a 12-6 lead and increased the advantage to 33-14 at halftime.

It was 58-21 Parkview after three quarters, triggering a running clock throughout the fourth quarter.

"There's not much to say about that," Beebe Coach Roger Franks said. "We couldn't make a shot, and they couldn't miss a shot.

"They've got a good team, a good press -- for four quarters."

Parkview Coach Scotty Thurman said playing for four quarters has been something he has been harping on recently, so much so that two of the Patriots' top players started the game on the bench.

Senior guard Nate Coley and senior center Cam Wallace didn't enter the game until 4:15 to play in the first quarter.

"I've been pretty adamant about what it is we need to get better at," Thurman said. "Trying to get them to stay in the moment and not get too far ahead of themselves."

Not starting Coley, who finished with 13 points, and Wallace, who had 11, was part of the game plan.

"To get their attention," Thurman said. "That's all that was about, trying to get them locked in."

Eleven of the 12 Patriots who played scored at least two points.

Beebe made 5 of 20 shots from the field in the first half, and leading scorer Rylee Marshall ended up with five points.

No Badger scored more than five.

"We missed some shots that we normally make," Franks said. "It's not much fun. We knew it was gong to be hard coming in here."

Thurman said it can be difficult to score on the Patriots.

"It's tough to shoot it well when you're getting harassed the whole game," Thurman said. "When you harass people enough, eventually they slow down."

GIRLS

BEEBE 62, LR PARKVIEW 51

Beebe outscored Parkview by 12 points over the second and third quarters, and it was all the cushion the Lady Badgers needed to score a 5A-Central win at Parkview.

Madelyn Atkins scored 20 points to lead Beebe (4-10, 1-2).

Atkins got help from Joey Babel (17), Mya Bradley 14 and Amya Bonds 10.

Jasmine Davis led Parkview (4-10, 1-2) with 24 points.