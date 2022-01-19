Pine Bluff police warn of bogus ‘bulletin’ about masks

Pine Bluff police are warning people of a bogus social media post and text message about one or more robbers attacking victims after giving them a face mask with a laced chemical.

In a news release from Lt. David DeFoor, the so-called “police bulletin” was not issued by the Pine Bluff Police Department.

“The message goes on to say that a person or group has been going door-to-door claiming to be giving away masks,” DeFoor wrote. “They claim to be working for local government. The person then gives their would-be victim a mask to ‘check fit.’ The message states that the mask is laced with a chemical that renders the victim unconscious. The person or persons then rob the victim.

“This message is not from the Pine Bluff Police Department. The Pine Bluff Police Department is unaware of any incidents resembling this message occurring in Pine Bluff.”

DeFoor also said Pine Bluff police do not recommend taking a mask that did not come from its original manufacturer’s packaging from anyone for health reasons. People are asked to wear only masks they have opened themselves from original packaging, police say, and wash any cloth masks prior to wearing them for the first time.

“The reason for this recommendation is not out of fear of robbery,” he said. “The reason for this recommendation is that anything that can be transmitted from breath can be transmitted to you if the mask has been worn before. Any virus, bacteria, etc., that can be transmitted through touch can be transmitted to you by the other person handling the mask.”