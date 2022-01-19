PODCAST: Hoop Hogs and streaks of 3s

On this edition of the Basketball Podcast of Mid-America, Bob Holt, Scottie Bordelon, Matt Jones and Andrew Joseph discuss Arkansas' three-game basketball winning streak over Missouri, LSU and South Carolina.

This episode also includes discussion of the Razorbacks' three-point streak that came to an end after 33 years and 1,092 games.

The Basketball Podcast of Mid-America publishes once each week during the season and periodically during the offseason.




