Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT

PODCAST: Hoop Hogs and streaks of 3s

by Andrew Joseph, Bob Holt, Matt Jones, Scottie Bordelon | Today at 1:14 p.m.

On this edition of the Basketball Podcast of Mid-America, Bob Holt, Scottie Bordelon, Matt Jones and Andrew Joseph discuss Arkansas' three-game basketball winning streak over Missouri, LSU and South Carolina. 

This episode also includes discussion of the Razorbacks' three-point streak that came to an end after 33 years and 1,092 games.

The Basketball Podcast of Mid-America publishes once each week during the season and periodically during the offseason. Our network also includes in-season and out-of-season podcasts on Arkansas football and baseball. Make sure to subscribe to our channels via Apple or Spotify.


ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT