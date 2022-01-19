Police arrest Springdale couple in drug trafficking investigation involving meth, heroin, cocaine, pills

SPRINGDALE -- A couple was arrested Monday and three children placed in Department of Human Services custody after investigators from the 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force seized 3,383 grams of methamphetamine, 857 grams of cocaine, 66 grams of heroin and other drugs from their residence, police said.

Cristal Palomino, 32, of 1014 Mayes Ave. in Springdale, was arrested in connection with drug trafficking, delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, distribution of controlled substance near certain facilities, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm, endangering the welfare of a minor and theft by receiving. Palomino was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

Marcelino Villegas, 42, also of 1014 Mayes Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with drug trafficking, possession of heroin with purpose to deliver, possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, distribution of controlled substance near certain facilities, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm, theft by receiving and endangering the welfare of a minor. Villegas was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

The arrests were part of an investigation in which police say they made two purchases of methamphetamine, totaling about 17.6 grams, from Palomino, according to a preliminary report.

Investigators searched the home at 1014 Mayes Ave. on Monday. Both Palomino and Villegas, as well as three children, were at the home during the search, police said.

Investigators reported that they found 3,383 grams of methamphetamine, 66 grams of heroin, 234 grams of oxycodone in 30 mg pills, 857 grams of cocaine and a quantity of other pills at the residence. The officers also found two .22 revolvers, a 380 Ruger, a Glock 17, ledgers showing suspected drug transactions, a glass pipe, digital scales, drug packaging material, three cellphones and $2,650 in cash, according to the report. Two of the pistols had been reported as stolen.

Officers said the three children had access to a large amount of methamphetamine found in a bottom drawer of a freezer.

The home is about 280 feet away from the Pleasant Street Church of Christ at 1020 S. Pleasant St., according to the report.

