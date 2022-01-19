PREP BASKETBALL: Greenwood slows game down to edge Siloam Springs

GREENWOOD -- Clinging to a four-point lead with three minutes to play, Greenwood girls basketball Coach Clay Reeves did something he would not normally do for an up-tempo team ... he took the air out of the ball.

Using a spread offense that burned two minutes of clock time, the Lady Bulldogs did just enough to hang on and down Siloam Springs 57-52 in 5A-West action at H.B. Stewart Arena Tuesday night.

Greenwood (11-4, 2-0) made just 3-of-7 free throws in the final 43 seconds of the game, but it was enough to end a valiant comeback by the Lady Panthers (11-4, 1-1).

With 6 minutes, 24 seconds left, it appeared that after some early-game struggles, the Lady Bulldogs would cruise to the win, leading 54-43 on an Ella Williams jumper in the lane.

In just over two minutes, though, Siloam Springs was back in the game. A Kalihani Jacklik three-pointer followed by baskets by Emily Keehn and Hannah Riley saw the Greenwood advantage trimmed to 54-50. Siloam Springs had a chance to cut the lead even more but committed its only turnover of the quarter and Greenwood had possession with 3:10 left.

"We talked at halftime that at some point in the second half, we were going to have to string together three or four consecutive stops to give ourselves a chance to make shots and get back into the game," Lady Panthers Coach Tim Rippy said. "We did that in the fourth quarter. Our kids showed that we can compete for the conference title. Though we didn't get it done tonight, there were a lot of positives to take from this effort."

It was then that Reeves had the Lady Bulldogs pull the ball out and force the Lady Panthers, who just had two team fouls in the second half, to foul in order to stop the clock.

"We had a 12-point lead, but they hit some shots and got right up behind us," Reeves said. "I would have liked for us to close it out like we usually do, but they had the momentum, and we were not stopping them. So, we just decided to keep the ball away from them. They cannot score if we got it."

Over two minutes of game time went by before Siloam Springs got Greenwood into the bonus. Mady Cartwright's miss with 43 seconds left led to a Reina Tiefel basket with 30 seconds left pulling the Lady Panthers to within 54-52.

Megan Gray, though, was intentionally fouled with 20.8 seconds left and she made 1-of-2 foul shots and then Anna Trusty was fouled with 19.3 left and she made both for the 57-53 lead. That was enough to hold on for the victory.

Trusty had a game-high 20 to lead Greenwood while Gray poured in 16 and Abby Summitt added 10.

Brooke Ross paced Siloam Springs with 14 while Brooke Smith contributed 13 and Tiefel added 10.

Boys

Siloam Springs 42, Greenwood 29

In getting their seventh straight win, The Panthers (10-4, 2-0 5A-West) used a strong second half to take the lead for good and roll past the Bulldogs (5-13, 1-3).

Trailing 13-12 at halftime, Siloam Springs outscored Greenwood 15-2 in the third quarter to take the lead for good at 29-15.

Josh Stewart scored 14 to lead the Panthers while Nate Vachon added 10. Greenwood was led by Sam Forbus' 11 points.