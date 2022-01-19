PREP BASKETBALL: Van Buren boys shoot past Alma in 5A-West rivalry game

ALMA -- Sophomores Glavine McDonald, Drew Brasuell and Jaxon Cazzell shot the Van Buren Pointers to a big start on Tuesday night.

They never looked back on the way to a 61-46 win over rival Alma at Charles B. Dyer Arena in 5A-West play.

McDonald, Brasuell and Cazzell swished three-pointers in the first three minutes for a 9-0 run and combined for 40 points, and Conner Myers added 13 points as four Pointers were in double-digits.

"Being able to show up ready to go is such a huge thing," Van Buren Coach Brad Autry said. "Our guys from the get were ready to go not only in terms of energy but in terms of execution. They really did what we worked on. They moved the ball selflessly."

Van Buren stretched its 9-0 start to 15-6 after a quarter and to 24-6 with a 9-0 run to start the second quarter.

"Our No. 1 game goal is to set the tone, we want to start off fast and get the opponent to call a timeout," Alma Coach Dominic Lincoln said. "Van Buren was able to do that."

Tobey Sayaxamphou converted a layup to open the second quarter, Cazzell finished a fast-break layup and drilled a trey, and Brasuell fed McDonald for a bucket inside for the 24-6 lead with 5:41 left in the half.

"The shots that we hit were not in any way forced," Autry said. "It was out of movement or out of an extra pass. It was done incredibly well early in the game. That's the best assist-to-turnover ratio that we've had this season as a team."

Alma went on its own run to end the second quarter to trim Van Buren's lead to 26-21 at the half.

"We had to fight really hard to cut it to five at halftime," Lincoln said. "We gave ourselves a chance but once you bury yourself in a hole like that you've got to use so much energy just to give yourself a chance that you run out of gas. We had to start the game better."

Demetrio Cerda, Branson Brogan and Matthew Schlegel hit three-pointers in Alma's 15-2 run over the final five minutes of the second quarter.

Logan Taylor's bucket off an offensive rebound had Alma with 30-26 with 5:14 left in the third quarter.

Van Buren answered with another 9-0 run to push its lead back to 39-26 with 2:42 left in the third quarter.

"That's outstanding," Autry said. "That's what good teams do."

Sayaxamphou had a free throw and a layup, Cazzell had a pair of baskets inside and Myers hit a turn-around jumper to cap the run.

"There were some guys that stepped through some pressure, got fouled and went to the line and hit free throws," Autry said. "We got some timely defensive rebounds and timely offensive rebounds."

Cazzell led all scorers with 16 points. Myers had 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists. McDonald had 11 points, eight boards and seven assists. Brasuell had 13 points.

Schlegel came off the bench to score 15 points for Alma with three-pointers in each of the last three quarters. He also had seven rebounds.

Hunter McAlister had 10 points.