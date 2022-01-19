Proximity to beer seller stalls plan for charter school location on Rogers Avenue in Fort Smith

Arkansas' Charter Authorizing Panel on Tuesday balked at approving a Fort Smith location for a new charter school until questions about its proximity to a business that sells alcoholic beverages can be resolved.

The panel tabled action on a proposed 3400 Rogers Avenue site for Premier High School of Fort Smith at a meeting in which it approved without any objections a 540-student increase in the enrollment cap for Exalt Learning Academy of Southwest Little Rock.

The enrollment increase to 1,080 for the kindergarten-through-eighth-grade Little Rock school -- to be achieved over the next five years -- is now subject to final approval by the Arkansas Board of Education.

Plans for the Premier High School of Fort Smith call for the school to open next August in the same strip of Rogers Avenue businesses as a Dollar General store that sells alcoholic beverages.

Dennis Felton, state director of Premier High Schools, told the panel that he was bringing the school location and its proximity to the Dollar General store to the attention of the panel in an effort to be transparent.

Premier High School of Fort Smith was earlier approved to serve ninth through 12 graders, most of whom have not been successful in traditional high schools.

The Fort Smith campus will be the fourth Premier High in Arkansas with others being in Little Rock, North Little Rock and Springdale. The Premier schools are sponsored by Responsive Education Solutions, a charter management company in Texas.

The Fort Smith school planners had considered more than 30 possible locations for the campus and settled on the Rogers Avenue location, Felton said. The proposed school would be about 700 feet from the Dollar General store.

Felton told the panel that the charter school application to the state asks if a proposed new school will be within 1,000 feet of a business that sells alcohol, but charter rules and regulations do not actually prohibit the location of a school within 1,000 feet of such a business.

Felton said his research shows that there are a handful of charter schools around the state and at least one school in Fort Smith that are located within 1,000 feet of a business that sells alcoholic beverages.

Lori Freno, an attorney for the Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education, told the panel that the agency had concerns about the school's proposed location.

"It's not clear from the law whether this would be allowed as a proper placement for this school," Freno said.

Freno also said that the Dollar General has not reacted in writing to the state agency about the possible impact of the school on the store.

Tripp Walter, an attorney for the Arkansas Public School Resource Center, told the panel that the state law that requires a 1,000-foot distance between a school and an establishment that sells alcohol only applies when the business holds a retail liquor permit.

That does not apply to a business such as the Dollar General store that has a beer off-premises permit, Walter continued. That is not considered a retail liquor permit, he said.

"There is no state Alcoholic Beverage Commission restriction ... nor any city restrictions, nor land use restrictions that would keep Premier from locating in that space," said Walter.

The Arkansas Public School Resource Center, for which Walter works, routinely provides technical expertise on law, finances and academic programming to charter school applicants and operators.

Panel Chairman Deborah Coffman said she was unaware of the panel approving in the past any waivers regarding the proximity of a school to a business that sells alcohol.

She and other panel members asked for assurances in writing from the Dollar General store and from the state Alcoholic Beverage Commission that the establishment of the school would not create a violation.

"There are too many unknowns for me," Coffman said and added later, "We want you -- a growing charter school -- to be safe."

The panel tabled the decision on the school's location until its regular February meeting or a special meeting before that if one is scheduled.