Republican Sanders raises $1.6 million more for 2022 governor's race; Democrat Jones takes in nearly $329,000

Republican gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders raised more than $1.6 million last quarter, her campaign reported Tuesday, the deadline for state candidates to file their quarterly finance reports with the secretary of state's office.

Meanwhile, state Rep. Mark Lowery, R-Maumelle, confirmed Tuesday night that he would drop out of the race for secretary of state. His report showed he raised the least of any candidate in that race for the fourth quarter.

In the governor's race, the campaign for Sanders, the lone Republican running, said her fourth-quarter fundraising increased her total haul to more than $12.8 million.

Chris Jones of Little Rock led the four Democratic gubernatorial candidates' fundraising last quarter with nearly $329,000 in contributions. That increased his fundraising total to more than $1.3 million.

The filing period for candidates for state and federal offices in Arkansas is scheduled for Feb. 22 through March 1, with the primary election on May 24 and general election on Nov. 8.

In a news release, Sanders said her campaign's record-breaking support is "a testament to the leader Arkansans want -- one who will invest in our kids' education while ensuring parental control, create higher paying jobs, and keep our communities safe."

"Clearly this message of opportunity is resonating, and together we will make our state the best place to live, work, and raise a family," she said.

Of Sanders' 87,000 donors, nearly 11,000 are Arkansans, according to the campaign.

Sanders, who lives in Little Rock, is a former White House press secretary for then-President Donald Trump and the daughter of former Republican Gov. Mike Huckabee. She announced her bid for governor in late January 2021.

For the primary election, she reported raising nearly $1.46 million in contributions and spending about $1.35 million last quarter, leaving a balance of $5.58 million on Dec. 31.

For the general election, she raised $161,693.88 and spent nothing, leaving a balance of $1.76 million.

Jones raised $324,576 and spent $466,180.06 in the primary election last quarter, leaving a balance of $309,725.36.

For the general election, Jones reported raising $4,270 and spending nothing last quarter, leaving him with a balance of $21,240.

Jones is the former head of the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub.

The other three Democratic gubernatorial candidates are businesswoman Supha Xayprasith-Mays, businessman James Russell III and educator Anthony Bland Sr. All are from Little Rock.

Xayprasith-Mays raised $7,600 and spent nothing last quarter. That left her with a balance of $14,200.33 on Dec. 31.

Russell raised $636 and spent $702 in the last quarter, leaving him $1,319.96 in the hole.

Bland raised $205 and spent nothing last quarter. That left him with a balance of $2,147 on Dec. 31.

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, who switched from the governor's race to the lieutenant governor's race in November, reported raising $308,214.21 and spending $10,685.73 for the primary election last quarter, leaving a balance of $297,258.48.

Rutledge raised $460,984.12 and spent nothing for the general election last quarter, according to information provided by her campaign manager.

Rutledge's fourth-quarter report for her lieutenant governor campaign had not been filed by this newspaper's deadline as of Tuesday evening because of technical issues, according to the campaign.

In the fourth-quarter reports for Rutledge's gubernatorial campaign, she listed having $144,865 on hand for the primary election and $432,565 on hand for the general election.

The reports did not list any returned contributions.

The other Republican lieutenant governor candidates are state Surgeon General Greg Bledsoe of Little Rock, state Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Conway, former state Republican Party Chairman Doyle Webb of Benton, Washington County Judge Joseph Wood of Fayetteville and businessman Chris Bequette of Little Rock.

Bledsoe raised $50,233.46 and spent $18,907.98 for the primary last quarter, leaving a balance of $253,864.96 on Dec. 31. He also said he raised $2,417 for the general election.

Rapert raised $47,848.69 and spent $38,947.49 last quarter for the primary election. That left him with a balance of $197,704.36 on Dec. 31.

Webb raised $46,065 and spent $26,569.16 for the primary last quarter, leaving a balance of $177,913.82. For the general election, Webb reported raising $5,800 and spending nothing in the fourth quarter, leaving a balance of $31,100.

Wood raised $32,010 and spent $52,027.38 for the primary election last quarter. That left him with a balance of $23,645.75 on Dec. 31.

Bequette raised $3,575 and spent $8,875 last quarter for the primary election. That left him with a balance of $17,703.58 on Dec. 31.

Democratic lieutenant governor candidate Kelly Krout of Lowell raised $33,508.41 and spent $36,601.36 toward the primary election last quarter. That left her with a balance of $41,074.20 on Dec. 31.

ATTORNEY GENERAL

In the race for attorney general, Republican Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin of Little Rock reported raising $106,150 and spending $72,299 in the primary last quarter, leaving a balance of $1.1 million on Dec. 31.

Griffin was initially in the governor's race, but last year announced that he would run for attorney general instead.

The other Republican candidate, Leon Jones Jr. of Little Rock, reported raising $6,731 and spending $11,638 in the primary last quarter, boosting his campaign balance to $29,607 on Dec. 31.

Jones is the state's former Fair Housing Commission director.

Democratic candidate Jesse Gibson, a Little Rock attorney, reported raising $31,145 and spending $28,176 for the primary last quarter, leaving a balance of $81,035 at the end of the quarter.

SECRETARY OF STATE

Lowery confirmed to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that he would drop out of the secretary of state race Tuesday evening. He said he would issue a statement about his plans on Friday.

He reported netting $550 in fourth-quarter contributions and spending $158.40 to leave a balance of $10,289.32.

Former state Sen. Eddie Joe Williams, R-Cabot, raised $81,614 and spent $9,774.88 for the primary election last quarter, leaving him with a balance of $97,053.12.

Williams reported raising $2,900 and spending nothing in the fourth quarter toward the general election, leaving him with a balance of $7,900.

Incumbent Secretary of State John Thurston raised $37,211 and spent $3,378.94 toward the primary election last quarter. That left him with a balance of $104,341.04 on Dec. 31.

Thurston reported raising and spending nothing for the general election last quarter, leaving him with a balance of $2,800 toward that election at the end of the fourth quarter.

Democratic candidate Anna Beth Gorman reported raising $67,828 and spending $18,612.96 for the primary last quarter, leaving her with a balance of $49,215.04.

Gorman, of North Little Rock, is the executive director of the Women's Foundation of Arkansas. She launched her campaign in October.

The other Democratic candidate, former Pulaski County Election Commissioner Josh Price, raised $31,682 and spent $42,313.74 for the primary election in the fourth quarter, leaving him with a balance of $13,813.22 on Dec. 31.

Price, of Maumelle, announced his bid for the office in July.

TREASURER

State Sen. Mat Pitsch, R-Fort Smith, raised $6,000 for his run for treasurer in the fourth quarter and spent $16,224.17. That left him with a balance of $14,973.65 at the end of the quarter.

AUDITOR

State Treasurer Dennis Milligan raised $4,200, took out $1,216.12 in loans and spent $1,248.22 toward his primary bid for state auditor, leaving him with a balance of $95,599.85 at the end of the fourth quarter.

Milligan reported raising and spending nothing toward the general election, leaving him with a balance of $3,300.

LAND COMMISSIONER

Tommy Land, the incumbent Republican land commissioner, raised $925 and had cash on hand of $19,163 after $225 in expenditures.

Democratic challenger Goldi Gaines of North Little Rock didn't have a report filed as of Tuesday afternoon.

Information for this article was contributed by Stephen Simpson of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.