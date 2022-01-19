Republicans Cotton, Boozman expected to oppose Democrats' voting legislation

WASHINGTON — Sens. John Boozman and Tom Cotton, Republicans from Arkansas, are expected to oppose an effort by Senate Democrats who aim to move forward on voting rights legislation Wednesday.

Arkansas is ranked last nationwide in voter turnout and voter registration, according to a federal report published last year on the 2020 general election. Nationwide, among the 50 states, Arkansas recorded by far the highest rejection rate for mailed-in ballots.

Democrats praise the omnibus voting rights legislation and supporters of the measure argue the reforms are critical to protecting American democracy.

But there’s solidified opposition to the voting legislation among Senate Republicans.

Democrats are operating with a razor-thin majority in the chamber and face the challenge of overcoming a GOP filibuster to pass the legislation. Senators continued to debate the measure on the chamber floor Wednesday.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he would submit a proposal to change the rules to allow for a “talking filibuster” on the voting rights measure, if Republicans oppose moving forward on the legislation.

“On something as important as voting rights, if Senate Republicans are going to oppose it, they should not be allowed to sit in their office. They’ve got to come down on the floor and defend their opposition to voting rights,” he said Tuesday.

Republicans, who have railed against the voting legislation, say the filibuster is key to preserving the voices of the minority political party in the Senate.

During a speech on the Senate floor, Boozman said many Democrats are yielding to “short-sighted political calculations.” He accused them of endorsing changing the Senate rules to ram through their legislative priorities.

“The ability to prevent radical, swift and far-reaching changes that would surely sow confusion and uncertainty is invaluable,” he said in the remarks earlier this month. “As such, I intend to continue protecting the filibuster.”

The bill, known as the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act, is a combination of previous legislation in Congress. The omnibus legislation would make Election Day a national holiday and would expand automatic voter registration, same-day registration and early voting, according to an overview from the Committee on House Administration.

For his part, Cotton has referred to voting rights legislation as an “election takeover bill.”

Arkansas’ all-Republican delegation in the U.S. House has opposed the bill. The House passed the voting measure earlier this month in a vote along party lines.

Schumer lambasted Republicans on Tuesday, arguing that “virtually every Senate Republican” is against legislation that would protect the right to vote. The right to vote, he said, is the cornerstone of the nation’s democracy.

“Over the past year, as you know, Republican-controlled legislatures have worked to pass legislation that would make it harder for Americans to vote,” he said, arguing that their efforts are aimed at “people of color, at poor people, at young people, at disabled people, at elderly people, at people who live in cities.”