Road-agency worker fatally struck

The Arkansas State Police was investigating a pedestrian accident in Little Rock that killed an Arkansas Department of Transportation worker Tuesday night, officials said.

Around 8 p.m., the worker was struck while on Interstate 30 near Scott Hamilton Drive to put up a road closure sign, Transportation Department spokesman Dave Parker said.

[RELATED: Click here for full coverage of fatal wrecks in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/fatalwrecks/]





State police investigators were at the scene by 10 p.m., when it was not clear whether the driver had fled, state police spokesman Bill Sadler said. The initial report of the crash stated that the driver fled, he noted.

"That's the early version of what we're working with, and as we know, that sometimes changes from minute to minute," Sadler said.