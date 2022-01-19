State law prevails over promises of confidentiality in search for new superintendent, Little Rock School District lawyer says

A Little Rock School District attorney said Tuesday that the district will comply with state law on the public disclosure of information in its search for a new superintendent.

Eric Walker, staff attorney for the capital city school system, said compliance with state law will prevail when he responded Tuesday to questions about the legality of a confidentiality provision in the superintendent search plan offered by BWP & Associates.

The Little Rock School Board late last week selected BWP of Libertyville, Ill., to facilitate the board's search for a replacement for Superintendent Mike Poore. Poore, 60, announced in December that he will retire at the end of this scho0l year.

A confidentiality clause in BWP's proposal gives anonymity to the job applicants until the point when they are top contenders for the job -- in conflict with the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act and related court decisions and attorney general opinions. The Arkansas law and related court decisions do not exempt applicants for tax-payer supported jobs from public disclosure -- even if the applications are collected by a private firm.

Specifically, the company's confidentiality clause on page 33 of a 37-page document states: "Confidentiality throughout the search is strictly maintained by the consultants. All negotiations or issues discussed in executive sessions with the Board will be held in confidence. Candidates are assured that application/personnel materials are the property of BWP with the exception of those candidates presented to the Board for their consideration."

Walker, the district's staff attorney, said Tuesday that the agreement between the school district and BWP has not yet been signed.

Speaking on behalf of the district, Walker said state law prevails in a conflict between the confidentiality provision and state law, and that the Little Rock district will comply with state law on making public records accessible for viewing.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette asked: "Can the search for a new superintendent be done in conformance with Arkansas law as long as this provision is in any agreement between the district and BWP?"

"Yes," Walker responded.

If so, how can it be done legally? the Democrat-Gazette asked.

"LRSD will comply with state law," Walker said.

Little Rock School Board member Jeff Wood was quoted last week as saying that the confidentiality offered to job applicants by the use of a national search firm was important and that applicants may not want to be revealed until they become top contenders for the job.

Wood said Tuesday that violating the law was never his intention.

"My full expectation is that everyone involved with the search to replace Mr. Poore will comply with the law," Wood wrote in an email. "If I was misinformed as to the nature of the law regarding search firms assisting public entities in hiring a chief executive, I stand corrected, and I withdraw the comments regarding confidentiality I made at the special meeting on January 13, 2022," he said.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette also contacted Debra A. Hill, BWP's managing director and lead consultant for the Little Rock superintendent search, about the apparent legal conflict.

"I believe this information may be discussed when we have our planning meeting," Hill said in an email response.

John Tull, a Little Rock attorney who has worked with the Arkansas Press Association on public disclosure issues, said Tuesday that members of a search firm are not allowed into a closed, or executive session, with a school board.

He also said he believes that the records of the search firm are subject to the state's Freedom of Information Act.

"Search firms are always challenging," Tull said, adding later, "The agreement itself does not trump FOIA."

BWP has in the recent past facilitated superintendent searches for the Chicago public schools, as well as for DeKalb County, Ga., Columbus, Ohio; Madison, Wis.; and in Virginia, the Prince William County and Arlington districts.

The firm has said it will charge the Little Rock district a consulting fee of $40,000 plus expenses for community surveying, job advertising, and consultant travel.