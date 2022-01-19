Authorities ID road worker fatally struck in I-30 hit-and-run

Authorities have released the name of an Arkansas Department of Transportation worker who was fatally struck by a vehicle Tuesday night on Interstate 30 in Little Rock.

Winfred Petty, 69, of Hensley was putting up a road closure sign on Interstate 30 near Scott Hamilton Drive, according to Transportation Department spokesman Dave Parker.

Petty was crossing the westbound lanes of traffic at about 8:15 p.m. when he was struck by a black SUV, according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police. Troopers said the SUV left the scene after hitting Petty.

The 69-year-old was brought to UAMS Medical Center, where he died, the report states.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

“Our hearts are broken upon receiving news that one of our own was hit and killed tonight along I-30 westbound while installing a road sign,” the Department of Transportation posted in a tweet. “Please, please, slow down and pay attention out there. Lives depend on it.”















