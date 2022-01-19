Super Quiz: Windows and Doors

1. If you get this in the door, you have made a step in working toward a goal.

2. What are "the windows to the soul"?

3. Term for a window that swings open like a door.

4. A window that projects vertically from a sloping roof.

5. Bob Dylan sang, "Knockin' on -------------- Door."

6. This lead singer of The Doors was found dead in a bathtub in Paris.

7. What is "defenestration"?

8. Who "waits at the window, wearing the face that she keeps in a jar by the door"?

9. Aldous Huxley authored "The Doors of --------------------."

ANSWERS:

1. Foot

2. Eyes

3. Casement window

4. Dormer window

5. Heaven's

6. Jim Morrison

7. The act of throwing someone or something out of a window

8. Eleanor Rigby

9. Perception