Super Quiz: Windows and Doors

1. If you get this in the door, you have made a step in working toward a goal.
2. What are "the windows to the soul"?
3. Term for a window that swings open like a door.
4. A window that projects vertically from a sloping roof.
5. Bob Dylan sang, "Knockin' on -------------- Door."
6. This lead singer of The Doors was found dead in a bathtub in Paris.
7. What is "defenestration"?
8. Who "waits at the window, wearing the face that she keeps in a jar by the door"?
9. Aldous Huxley authored "The Doors of --------------------."
ANSWERS:
1. Foot
2. Eyes
3. Casement window
4. Dormer window
5. Heaven's
6. Jim Morrison
7. The act of throwing someone or something out of a window
8. Eleanor Rigby
9. Perception