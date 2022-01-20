2 Arkansans claim $1M lottery prizes; Conway man wins $240,000 in drawing

Two Arkansans each claimed lottery prizes of $1 million over the past two weeks, and a Conway man claimed $240,000 Tuesday in a separate drawing, officials said.

The million-dollar winners claimed their prizes on Jan. 12 and on Tuesday, according to a news release from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.

Lottery spokesperson Tiffany McNeal said on Thursday that she was unable to provide details about the winners because they signed a form indicating they wished to remain anonymous.

Two $1 million prizes are left in the “$1,000,000 Riches” game, according to the release.

In Conway, Mark Deavers won $240,000 after buying a winning Natural State Jackpot ticket from Doublebee’s, 473 U.S. 64 East, for Monday’s drawing, the release states. Deavers claimed his prize Wednesday.

The winning numbers in that drawing were 8, 11, 38, 14 and 3.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday's 10 p.m. drawing is at $376 million. The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in over 302 million, according to the lottery’s website.