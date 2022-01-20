The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF Jan. 19, 2021

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CV-21-45. Alexa Shipley v. Charles F. Gardner, Administrator of the Estate of Nicholas H. McGuire, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Vaught and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CV-21-106. Diana Wilcox v. Rube "Dubby" Wilcox, from Faulkner County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Barrett and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CV-21-37. ALB Investments, LLC v. Carl Echols, from Benton County Circuit Court. Remanded to settle and supplement the record. Virden and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CR-20-47. J.R. v. State of Arkansas, from Saline County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Abramson and Klappenbach, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CV-21-88. Amanda Walker and Randalle Sanders v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Cross County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Hixson, J., agree.

JUDGE PHILLIP T. WHITEAKER

CV-20-720. Melissa Perrin-Reed v. William Reed, from Craighead County Circuit Court, Western District. Affirmed on direct appeal; remanded on cross-appeal. Virden and Gladwin, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CR-21-274. Miketerrio Cooper v. State of Arkansas, from Benton County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Klappenbach, J., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CV-21-292. Ella Cox v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Gruber and Barrett, JJ., agree.

CV-21-350. Anita Defell v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Mississippi County Circuit Court, Chickasawba District. Affirmed. Gruber and Vaught, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CV-21-110. Samantha Jones v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Pope County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Abramson and Barrett, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CV-20-547. Leodis Sledge v. City of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, by and through its Mayor, Shirley Washington, in Her Official Capacity as Mayor of the City of Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Pine Bluff City Council, by and through its Ex-Officio President, Shirley Washington, in Her Official Capacity; Rick Rhoden, in His Official Capacity as Director of Pine Bluff Street Department; and Kelvin Sargent, in His Official Capacity as Chief of Police of the City of Pine Bluff, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Brown, JJ., agree.