Arkansas covid hospitalizations hit new high for 3rd day

The number of people hospitalized with covid-19 in Arkansas hit an all-time high for the third consecutive day on Thursday, while the state reported the fourth-highest one-day jump in new covid cases since the pandemic began.

The state's death toll from the pandemic, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose by eight, to 9,470.

After a record increase of 113 on Wednesday, the number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 grew Thursday by 40, reaching 1,640.

Before this week, the record for the total number of hospitalized covid-19 patients was 1,459 on Aug. 16, during the summer surge powered by the delta variant.

The Health Department reported 11,160 new covid cases. While it's the fourth-highest single-day increase since March 2020, it was smaller than both the record jump of 14,494 a day earlier and the 12,990 cases added the previous Thursday, which was the record for a one-day increase before Wednesday. All four of the largest single-day increases in Arkansas covid cases have been reported within the past week.

After rising a day earlier, the average daily increase in cases over a rolling seven-day period fell Thursday to 8,551, which was down from a record 9,122 the week ending Sunday.

Still, with new cases outpacing recoveries and deaths during the current surge driven by the omicron variant, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose by 2,251, to 97,629, surpassing the previous record of 96,379 cases that were active as of Sunday.

After jumping by 21 a day earlier, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators fell by five, to 187. The number who were in intensive care fell by two, to 403.

Both numbers have yet to reach the levels they did during previous waves in the summer of last year and last winter.

The number on ventilators peaked at 388 during the summer surge last year and at 268 last winter.

The number who were in intensive care peaked at 558 during the summer and 458 in January 2021.