ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Arkansas Symphony concerts, Pulaski Tech musical postponed





In entertainment, events and the arts this week:

Performances delayed

The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra, citing the surge in the omicron variant of the coronavirus, is postponing its Jan. 29-30 Masterworks concerts at Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall to April 30-May 1.

The guests — conductor Andrew Crust and violinist Shannon Lee — will remain the same. Lee will solo in Peter Ilich Tchaikovsky's "Violin Concerto." The program will also include works by Alexander Borodin and Dmitri Shostakovich.

Tickets for the January concerts will be honored. Call (501) 666-1761 or visit ArkansasSymphony.org.

Meanwhile, the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College is pushing back the touring-company performance of "Broadway's Next Hit Musical," originally scheduled for Saturday, to May 7. Previously bought tickets will be honored. Call (501) 812-2831 or visit uaptc.edu/charts for refunds or to get additional information.

NEA grants

Six Arkansas institutions received grants totaling $95,000 in the National Endowment for the Arts' first round of awards for fiscal year 2022.

The awards come in the categories of Challenge America, Grants for Arts Projects, Literature Fellowships: Creative Writing, Literature Fellowships: Translation Projects, Research Grants in the Arts and NEA Research Labs.

◼️ Oxford American Literary Project (aka The Oxford American), Conway, $10,000, Grants for Arts Projects — Literary Arts

◼️ TheatreSquared Inc., Fayetteville, $30,000, Grants for Arts Projects — Theater

◼️ Sonny Boy Blues Society (aka King Biscuit Blues Festival), Helena/West Helena, $25,000, Grants for Arts Projects — Music

◼️ Delta Symphony Orchestra, Jonesboro, $10,000, Challenge America

◼️ Chamber Music Society of Little Rock, $10,000, Challenge America

◼️ Arkansas Craft School, Mountain View, $10,000, Challenge America

Altogether, the NEA handed out 1,498 awards totaling nearly $33.2 million in project funding for the arts nationwide. Visit arts.gov.



