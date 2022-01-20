Ballot set for state Senate race as Parks draws second spot during Washington County Election Commission meeting

FAYETTEVILLE -- The luck of the draw didn't favor Democrat Lisa Parks on Wednesday as election officials finalized the ballot for the Feb. 8 election to fill the vacant District 7 seat in the state Senate.

Parks attended Wednesday's meeting of the Washington County Election Commission and represented herself in the drawing for ballot positions. Republican Colby Fulfer didn't attend or send a representative to the meeting.

Parks drew a folded slip of paper from a glass bowl to determine her spot on the ballot. The paper was marked with a 2, meaning Fulfer's name will appear first and Parks will be listed second.

"I'm not sure that makes any real difference," Parks said after the meeting.

Parks, a Tontitown resident and an attorney, said she has been getting mixed reactions from voters while campaigning. She estimated the people she has spoken with are about evenly divided between those who are aware of the coming election and those who aren't.

Fulfer, current Springdale city chief of staff and a former alderman, won the Jan. 11 Republican primary runoff in the race to fill the Senate District 7 seat.

The District 7 seat became vacant when Lance Eads, a Republican from Springdale, resigned Oct. 28 to take a lobbying job.

His successor will remain eligible to seek reelection.