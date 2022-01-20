Benefits With Friends: Junior League fundraiser furthers mission

Moonlight Masquerade

Who: Junior League of Northwest Arkansas

What: Dancing, cocktails, food trucks

When: 7 p.m. Jan. 28

Where: Record in Bentonville

Tickets: $125, $500 or $1,000

Attire: Cocktail attire with masks and/or theatrical hair and makeup

Information: juniorleaguenwa.org or moonlight@juniorleaguenwa.org

The Junior League of Northwest Arkansas' 10th annual Moonlight Masquerade is set for Jan. 28 at Record in Bentonville. Organizers say event proceeds help support the nonprofit organization's mission "as well as our community focus area of bringing awareness to and the prevention of domestic violence in Northwest Arkansas."

"Washington and Benton counties are ranked second and third in the state for counties with the most reported domestic violence incidents," organizers say. "Statistically, one in four women and one in seven men will be affected by domestic violence in their lifetime. The money raised from the evening's event will help JLNWA provide needed resources to those in need in our community."

The masquerade-themed benefit calls for cocktail attire paired with masks and/or theatrical hair and makeup. The evening will include tastes from area food trucks, dancing, drinks and a silent auction.

The Junior League of Northwest Arkansas fundraiser helps the nonprofit organization's work as its members "focus on improving the quality of life for the women and children of Northwest Arkansas with an emphasis on domestic violence awareness and prevention."

Ongoing projects have included That's My Bag, which provides new, full backpacks for children who are removed from their homes because of abuse and neglect. The bags include a blanket, clothes, undergarments, socks, personal hygiene items, books and journals, stuffed animals and toys.

League members also plan and volunteer at events and workdays at EOA Children's House, a therapeutic daycare in Springdale, and Peace at Home Family Shelter in Fayetteville.

Individual tickets for Moonlight Masquerade are $125, with tables for 10 available for $1,000. The $500 Promenade Package for two includes Moonlight Masquerade tickets and an overnight stay with round-trip transportation to the fundraiser from Embassy Suites in Rogers. Sponsorships are available. Information: juniorleaguenwa.org or moonlight@juniorleaguenwa.org.

-- CARIN SCHOPPMEYER

cschoppmeyer@nwadg.com