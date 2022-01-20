Benton County names new communications director

BENTONVILLE -- Melody Kwok started Tuesday as Benton County's new communications director, County Judge Barry Moehring announced.

Kwok replaces Channing Barker, who left the county in November. Barker was the first to hold the position, which Moehring created in 2017, according to a news release.

"I am excited to work for the county that I have made my home for the last five years," Kwok said. "I hope to continue Channing's legacy and build upon the work she has put into Benton County."

Kwok previously worked for the Gravette School District as the communications and technology specialist. She also worked for television station KHOG as a producer, and prior to that as a photographer/editor, the release stated.

Kwok, in addition to being the county's primary media liaison, will be responsible for the county's social media networks, website messaging, urgent and emergency communications, internal communications and constituent outreach including town halls and public events, the release stated.

"We are thrilled to have Melody on board," Moehring said. "She brings a breadth of experience and qualifications and will build on the citizen outreach we've built over the last few years."